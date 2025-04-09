Tornado
Damage: 84x2 → 84 (-50%)
Rage
Damage: 192 → 148 (-23%)
Tornado and Rage are designed to provide strong utility through their unique mechanics, but their high damage makes them just as effective at countering Troops as damaging Spells.
These changes aim to shift their strength back toward supporting Card synergies rather than raw damage.
Goblinstein
Monster Hitpoints: 2393 → 2304 (-4%)
Dagger Duchess
Damage: 112 → 107 (-5%)
In the early game, Dagger Duchess provides too much defensive value, allowing decks to lean too heavily into offense.
We’re slightly reducing her damage to maintain key interactions while promoting more balanced defensive play early on.
Goblin Gang
Goblins First Hit Speed: 0.4 → 0.6 sec (+50%)
We’re reducing the First Hit Speed of Goblins to reduce the strength of Goblin Gang.
Berserker
Hitpoints: 832 → 896 (+8%)
Berserker’s been eating her vegetables and can now hold her ground against other Troops for a bit longer.
Suspicious Bush
Damage: 227 → 256 (+12%)
Wall Breakers are the counterpart to Suspicious Bush; they deal similar Crown Tower damage but with greater consistency. To make up for its less reliable nature, we’re significantly increasing Suspicious Bush’s payoff when it successfully reaches a Tower.
Tesla Evolution
Pulse Damage: 148 → 174 (+17%)
We’re buffing Tesla Evolution to make it more competitive alongside Cannon Evolution and Evolved Goblin Cage.
Lumberjack Evolution
Cycles: 1 → 2
Lumberjack’s Ghost Damage: 192 → 256 (+33%)
Giving Lumberjack a 1-cycle Evolution shifted his role from strategic push support to being spammed just to trigger the Evolution as often as possible. Instead of balancing around this playstyle, we’re reworking the Card to have a 2-cycle Evolution with a much stronger Ghost.
Goblins
First Hit Speed: 0.4 → 0.6 sec (+50%)
Deploy Time: 1.2 → 1 sec (-17%)
We’re reducing the First Hit Speed of Goblins to reduce the strength of Goblin Gang. To compensate, we’re shortening the Deploy Time of the Goblins Card.
This change doesn't affect Goblins spawned from other Cards like Goblin Barrel, Goblin Curse, Goblin Drill, Evolved Goblin Giant, or Evolved Mortar.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team