9 Apr 2025
April Balance Changes!

NERFS ⬇️

Tornado

Damage: 84x2 84 (-50%)

Rage

Damage: 192 148 (-23%)

Tornado and Rage are designed to provide strong utility through their unique mechanics, but their high damage makes them just as effective at countering Troops as damaging Spells.

These changes aim to shift their strength back toward supporting Card synergies rather than raw damage.

Goblinstein

Monster Hitpoints: 2393 2304 (-4%)

Dagger Duchess

Damage: 112 107 (-5%)

In the early game, Dagger Duchess provides too much defensive value, allowing decks to lean too heavily into offense.

We’re slightly reducing her damage to maintain key interactions while promoting more balanced defensive play early on.

Goblin Gang

Goblins First Hit Speed: 0.4 0.6 sec (+50%)

We’re reducing the First Hit Speed of Goblins to reduce the strength of Goblin Gang.

BUFFS ⬆️

Berserker

Hitpoints: 832 896 (+8%)

Berserker’s been eating her vegetables and can now hold her ground against other Troops for a bit longer.

Suspicious Bush

Damage: 227 256 (+12%)

Wall Breakers are the counterpart to Suspicious Bush; they deal similar Crown Tower damage but with greater consistency. To make up for its less reliable nature, we’re significantly increasing Suspicious Bush’s payoff when it successfully reaches a Tower.

Tesla Evolution

Pulse Damage: 148 174 (+17%)

We’re buffing Tesla Evolution to make it more competitive alongside Cannon Evolution and Evolved Goblin Cage.

REWORKS 🔄

Lumberjack Evolution

Cycles: 1 2

Lumberjack’s Ghost Damage: 192 256 (+33%)

Giving Lumberjack a 1-cycle Evolution shifted his role from strategic push support to being spammed just to trigger the Evolution as often as possible. Instead of balancing around this playstyle, we’re reworking the Card to have a 2-cycle Evolution with a much stronger Ghost.

Goblins

First Hit Speed: 0.4 0.6 sec (+50%)

Deploy Time: 1.2 1 sec (-17%)

We’re reducing the First Hit Speed of Goblins to reduce the strength of Goblin Gang. To compensate, we’re shortening the Deploy Time of the Goblins Card.

This change doesn't affect Goblins spawned from other Cards like Goblin Barrel, Goblin Curse, Goblin Drill, Evolved Goblin Giant, or Evolved Mortar.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team