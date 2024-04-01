Dagger Duchess (1v1 and 2v2): April 1 - 8
🔪 Play with the new Tower Troop!
⚔️ Challenge: April 5 - 8
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Duchess Draft (1v1 and 2v2): April 8 - 15
🔪 Draft the perfect deck to make use of her deadly daggers!
⚔️ Challenge: April 12 - 15
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Boost Fields (1v1 and 2v2): April 15 - 22
🔋 Race towards the center to pick up boosts and dominate the arena!
⚔️ Challenge: April 19 - 22
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Battle Ram Evolution Draft (1v1 and 2v2): April 22 - 29
🐏 Ram into the tower with the Battle Ram evolution!
⚔️ Challenge: April 26 - Apr 29
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Bombs Away! (1v1 and 2v2): April 25 - May 1
💣 Capture the mortar in the center to get some backup!
⚔️ Challenge: April 29 - May 1
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Royal Tournament (Standard):
April 6 - 10
Royal Tournament (Triple Draft):
April 20 - 24