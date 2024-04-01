Dagger Duchess (1v1 and 2v2): April 1 - 8

🔪 Play with the new Tower Troop!

⚔️ Challenge: April 5 - 8

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration

Duchess Draft (1v1 and 2v2): April 8 - 15

🔪 Draft the perfect deck to make use of her deadly daggers!

⚔️ Challenge: April 12 - 15

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration

Boost Fields (1v1 and 2v2): April 15 - 22

🔋 Race towards the center to pick up boosts and dominate the arena!

⚔️ Challenge: April 19 - 22

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration

Battle Ram Evolution Draft (1v1 and 2v2): April 22 - 29

🐏 Ram into the tower with the Battle Ram evolution!

⚔️ Challenge: April 26 - Apr 29

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration

Bombs Away! (1v1 and 2v2): April 25 - May 1

💣 Capture the mortar in the center to get some backup!

⚔️ Challenge: April 29 - May 1

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration