A brand new way to progress in Clash Royale 1v1 Ladder!

Collect rewards as you earn Trophies and progress through the Arenas!

The higher your Trophies, the better the rewards! Earn Gems, gold, Chests, stacks of cards (of different rarities), Trade Tokens AND Emotes on the Trophy Road!



Protect your Trophies! Reaching a new Arena activates a Trophy Gate ! This means you can’t drop below the Trophies needed for that Arena, or drop to a lower Arena! Once you hit 4000 Trophies , you will not drop below Legendary Arena’s Trophy Gate of 4000, but you can drop through League rankings.



Activate Chest Speed Up Boosts for 24 hours when reaching a new Arena - unlock those new Arena Chests faster!



Set your goals! See your Trophy Progress and what you need to do to get that next reward.



New rewards every Season! At the end of each League Season, alongside the Trophy reset (which is now by 75% instead of 50%), you will also reset your Trophy Road progress from 4000+. This means that each Season you will be able to earn new rewards throughout! Because of this, we are removing the League Chest, allowing you to instead earn rewards as you progress through a Season.



Royal Champion League lands in at 6600 Trophies, with Ultimate Champion League now starting at 7000+ trophies!

