A brand new way to progress in Clash Royale 1v1 Ladder!
Collect rewards
as you earn Trophies and progress through the Arenas!
The higher your Trophies, the better the rewards!
Earn Gems, gold, Chests, stacks of cards (of different rarities), Trade Tokens AND Emotes on the Trophy Road!
Protect your Trophies!
Reaching a new Arena activates a
Trophy Gate
! This means you can’t drop below the Trophies needed for that Arena,
or
drop to a lower Arena! Once you hit
4000 Trophies
, you will not drop below Legendary Arena’s Trophy Gate of 4000, but you
can
drop through League rankings.
Activate Chest Speed Up Boosts
for 24 hours when reaching a new Arena - unlock those new Arena Chests faster!
Set your goals!
See your Trophy Progress and what you need to do to get that next reward.
New rewards every Season!
At the end of each League Season, alongside the Trophy reset (which is now by 75% instead of 50%), you will also reset your Trophy Road progress from 4000+. This means that each Season you will be able to earn new rewards throughout! Because of this, we are removing the League Chest, allowing you to instead earn rewards as you progress through a Season.
Royal Champion League
lands in at 6600 Trophies, with Ultimate Champion League now starting at 7000+ trophies!
View your friends' progress!
Enjoy some healthy competition with your friends & Clan members - view their progress on the Trophy Road!
Existing/returning players will unlock ALL Trophy Road rewards, up to their current Trophies, upon logging in after updating. Nice!
Read an in-depth article on Trophy Road here!
Watch the Clash Royale Team walk you through the new Trophy Road here!
Earthquake - a 3 Elixir Cost, Rare Spell
Deals Damage per second
Does full Damage to Crown Towers
Does 400% Damage to all other buildings
Damages and slows ground Troops
Does not affect flying units (it’s not an Airquake)
MEGA DECK: Create a Mega Deck from 18 Cards!
DRAGON HUNT: Players hunt an Elixir Egg and the first to destroy it spawns a Dragon for their side!
ELIXIR CAPTURE: Use Elixir from the Arena to defeat your opponent!
Rocket
Goblin Hut
Knight
Balloon
Zappies
Skeleton Army
Barbarian Hut
Skeleton Barrel
Magic Archer
This tab is your go-to for anything Event related! In the new Event Tab you will find…
Global Tournaments
Challenges
Limited Time Game Modes
Grand Challenges & Classic Challenges
Note: Private Tournaments now live in the Battle Tab menu!
Clone: Radius reduced 4 -> 3
New loading screen!
Emotes that are exclusive (not found in Shop - won from Challenges etc) now have a snazzy Legendary background.
Players won’t see the same Emotes over and over in the Shop!
Track your Quests Chest reward progress from the Battle Tab
Cleaner home screen UI
Home screen menu now contains: Activity Log, Leaderboards, TV Royale, Training Camp, Tournaments, Settings.
2v2 Battles now have a 3 minute Overtime
New card images for Mortar, Tesla & Goblin Hut
Added a LIVE notification to News Royale, so you can watch live streams as they happen!
‘Last seen online’ status added to Clan Members
Various performance/crash issues fixed
Supercell ID ‘2.0’! Improved user flow and you can now do more with your Supercell ID. Check it out in Settings.