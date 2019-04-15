Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
15 Apr 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

April Update Patch Notes!

INTRODUCING… TROPHY ROAD

A brand new way to progress in Clash Royale 1v1 Ladder!

  • Collect rewards

    as you earn Trophies and progress through the Arenas!

  • The higher your Trophies, the better the rewards!

    Earn Gems, gold, Chests, stacks of cards (of different rarities), Trade Tokens AND Emotes on the Trophy Road!

  • Protect your Trophies!

    Reaching a new Arena activates a

    Trophy Gate

    ! This means you can’t drop below the Trophies needed for that Arena,

    or

    drop to a lower Arena! Once you hit

    4000 Trophies

    , you will not drop below Legendary Arena’s Trophy Gate of 4000, but you

    can

    drop through League rankings.

  • Activate Chest Speed Up Boosts

    for 24 hours when reaching a new Arena - unlock those new Arena Chests faster!

  • Set your goals!

    See your Trophy Progress and what you need to do to get that next reward.

  • New rewards every Season!

    At the end of each League Season, alongside the Trophy reset (which is now by 75% instead of 50%), you will also reset your Trophy Road progress from 4000+. This means that each Season you will be able to earn new rewards throughout! Because of this, we are removing the League Chest, allowing you to instead earn rewards as you progress through a Season.

  • Royal Champion League

    lands in at 6600 Trophies, with Ultimate Champion League now starting at 7000+ trophies!

  • View your friends' progress!

    Enjoy some healthy competition with your friends & Clan members - view their progress on the Trophy Road!

Existing/returning players will unlock ALL Trophy Road rewards, up to their current Trophies, upon logging in after updating. Nice!

Read an in-depth article on Trophy Road here!

Watch the Clash Royale Team walk you through the new Trophy Road here!

NEW CARD

  • Earthquake - a 3 Elixir Cost, Rare Spell

  • Deals Damage per second

  • Does full Damage to Crown Towers

  • Does 400% Damage to all other buildings

  • Damages and slows ground Troops

  • Does not affect flying units (it’s not an Airquake)

Watch Gameplay!

NEW GAME MODES (COMING SOON!)

  • MEGA DECK: Create a Mega Deck from 18 Cards!

    Watch gameplay!

  • DRAGON HUNT: Players hunt an Elixir Egg and the first to destroy it spawns a Dragon for their side!

    Watch gameplay!

  • ELIXIR CAPTURE: Use Elixir from the Arena to defeat your opponent!

    Watch gameplay!

NEW STAR LEVELS

  • Rocket

  • Goblin Hut

  • Knight

  • Balloon

  • Zappies

  • Skeleton Army

  • Barbarian Hut

  • Skeleton Barrel

  • Magic Archer

NEW EVENT TAB

This tab is your go-to for anything Event related! In the new Event Tab you will find…

  • Global Tournaments

  • Challenges

  • Limited Time Game Modes

  • Grand Challenges & Classic Challenges

Note: Private Tournaments now live in the Battle Tab menu!

IMPROVEMENTS, BALANCE, AND OTHER CHANGES

  • Clone: Radius reduced 4 -> 3

  • New loading screen!

  • Emotes that are exclusive (not found in Shop - won from Challenges etc) now have a snazzy Legendary background.

    Find out more about Exclusive Emotes here!

  • Players won’t see the same Emotes over and over in the Shop!

  • Track your Quests Chest reward progress from the Battle Tab

  • Cleaner home screen UI

  • Home screen menu now contains: Activity Log, Leaderboards, TV Royale, Training Camp, Tournaments, Settings.

  • 2v2 Battles now have a 3 minute Overtime

  • New card images for Mortar, Tesla & Goblin Hut

  • Added a LIVE notification to News Royale, so you can watch live streams as they happen!

  • ‘Last seen online’ status added to Clan Members

  • Various performance/crash issues fixed

  • Supercell ID ‘2.0’! Improved user flow and you can now do more with your Supercell ID. Check it out in Settings.


Watch the TV Royale for a visual explanation!