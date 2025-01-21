Rune Giant was designed to protect the Troops she enchanted, but she was often defeated before her enchantments could provide any significant value. This change strengthens her role and enhances her overall effectiveness in battle.

Additionally, Optional Update 9.198.22 was released, solving the following issues:

✅ Added option to convert Season Shop’s Evolution Shards into Elite Wild Cards if your inventory is full;

✅ Various crashes and small corrections.

Make sure to update your game for a smooth experience!

