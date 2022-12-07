Minion ☝️
Minion Horde ☝️
Mighty Miner ☝️
Phoenix 👇
Monk 👇
Goblin Hut 🔄
Rage 🔄 (COMING SOON)
Lumberjack 🔄 (COMING SOON)
MINIONS
MINION HORDE
Damage: +15%
(Minion Horde only) Increased deploy radius increases space between Minions
Minions have been struggling lately, so more Damage has been added to pick them over a cheaper, similar Damage card (like Bats).
Minion Horde’s new radius should make it easier to surround Area Damage Troops (like Baby Dragon) and help keep more Minions in the Arena after such interactions.
MIGHTY MINER
Movement Speed: Medium > Fast
After his last nerf, and with Monk’s arrival, Mighty Miner has seen a noticeable decline in use. This buff allows him to reach Crown Towers more frequently.
PHOENIX
Hitpoints: -13%
This nerf provides more counterplay (Lightning now destroys Phoenix) and decreases the overall strength of the card.
MONK
Elixir cost: 4 > 5
Monk is the strongest Champion right now, so this change adds a much needed variety in Elixir costs across Champions.
The card cost increase keeps the Pensive Protection ability at 1 Elixir, allowing it to be more accessible and forgiving for players, while increasing the overall Elixir commitment of playing the card.
GOBLIN HUT
Spear Goblins spawned per wave:
1 > 3 (0.5sec between each spawn)
Lifetime:
31sec > 29sec
Spawn Frequency:
4sec > 10sec
Spear Goblins total:
11 > 12
The Barbarian Hut rework has worked well, so we are doing it here too!
Spawning units in stronger, less frequent waves, allows the first Troops spawned to tank for the others.
This increases the overall offensive potential of the card (more units appearing at the same time provides instant value and ignoring a wave will be more costly for a defender).
On the other side, when facing Goblin Hut, the time between waves should be long enough to allow for effective counters.
COMING SOON...
RAGE
LUMBERJACK
Rage:
Added Spell Damage (scales with Card Level)
Smaller radius
Fixed Duration (no longer scales with Card Level)
(The above changes to Rage also apply to Lumberjack's Rage spell)
Rage has always had a problem with the nature of its upgrades - they are quite weak at lower Card Levels and very strong at higher Card Levels, where its Duration increases considerably.
With this rework we aim to remove the unsustainable Duration increases while giving competition to other low-cost Spells by providing Rage with Spell Damage when played.
In the process we hope to make Rage a much more versatile and fun card to play with and less of a one-trick.