The Barbarian Hut rework has worked well, so we are doing it here too!

Spawning units in stronger, less frequent waves, allows the first Troops spawned to tank for the others.

This increases the overall offensive potential of the card (more units appearing at the same time provides instant value and ignoring a wave will be more costly for a defender).



On the other side, when facing Goblin Hut, the time between waves should be long enough to allow for effective counters.

