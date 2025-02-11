We’ve received a lot of feedback on how strong the Lumberjack Evolution and Rage Spell combination was in high-Trophy Arenas and on the Path of Legends. It was much stronger than we expected.

To prevent this from becoming a bigger issue, especially in the 2v2 Ladder—where two players could coordinate their Spells and extend the Ghost’s lifespan indefinitely—we have decided to remove this interaction. From now on, Lumberjack Ghost’s lifespan can no longer be extended by Rage Spell.