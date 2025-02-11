Berserker
Hit Speed
0.6sec → 0.5sec
Damage Per Second
+20%
Berserker ended up weaker than we had hoped, so we’re increasing her Hit Speed by 0.1 seconds. This change will boost her Damage Per Second and make her a stronger competitor in the Arena.
Lumberjack Evolution
Lumberjack Ghost’s life cannot be extended by Rage Spell.
We’ve received a lot of feedback on how strong the Lumberjack Evolution and Rage Spell combination was in high-Trophy Arenas and on the Path of Legends. It was much stronger than we expected.
To prevent this from becoming a bigger issue, especially in the 2v2 Ladder—where two players could coordinate their Spells and extend the Ghost’s lifespan indefinitely—we have decided to remove this interaction. From now on, Lumberjack Ghost’s lifespan can no longer be extended by Rage Spell.
We’ve fixed an issue where reward Chest types were not refreshing after each game, causing players to receive the same type of Chest repeatedly.
With this issue resolved, you will be able to continue your progress from where you left off once the 2v2 Ladder is back online, and if you have received an incorrect Badge—we will update it after the Ladder ends. To compensate for the downtime, we are extending the 2v2 Ladder run until February 25th.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team