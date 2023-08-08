THESE CHANGES ARE LIVE!
FIRECRACKER EVOLUTION
Hitpoints: -9.4%
Pushback when shooting: 2 tiles > 1 tile
Remove sparks' Damage stacking
One of the issues with the current Firecracker evolution was that the sparks caused excessive Damage due to stacking from intersecting spark areas. Removing the stacking effect will significantly reduce her damage.
In addition to this change and to further reduce her overall survivability, we're also decreasing her Hitpoints and removing the additional recoil when she attacks.
ROYAL GIANT EVOLUTION
Hitpoints: -8.3%
The Recoil Damage ability makes him fairly survivable in many situations, so reducing his additional Hitpoints was necessary.
MIGHTY MINER
First Damage charge duration: 2sec > 2.25sec
Second Damage charge duration: 2sec > 2.25sec
Time until fully charged Damage: 4sec > 4.5sec [+12.5%]
Mighty Miner is still the most used Champion by a decent margin, even after the previous nerf. This additional change reduces his effectiveness as an attacker, as he will take longer to charge his drill to deal full Damage.
GOBLIN GIANT
Hitpoints: +6%
The big green guy is lagging behind these days. This buff aims to make him a slightly more viable choice in comparison to his other giant counterparts.
BATTLE RAM
Ram Hitpoints: +6%
Distance to charge: 3,5 tiles > 3 tiles [-14.3%]
This change makes the Battle Ram start charging at a target faster, bringing it in line with other Troops like Prince and Ram Rider.
TESLA
Hit Speed: 1.2s > 1.1s [faster]
To compete with Bomb Tower's popularity, this buff to the Tesla aims to make it a more viable counter for building-targeting units.
SKELETONS EVOLUTION
Cycles to evolution: 3 > 2
Max count: 8 > 6
Of all the initial Card Evolutions, the Skeletons are used significantly less often. This warranted a reduction in the number of cycles to evolve. However, to compensate for this significant buff, we will also reduce the max count of the Skeletons to 6.