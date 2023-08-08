Hitpoints: -9.4%

Pushback when shooting: 2 tiles > 1 tile

Remove sparks' Damage stacking



One of the issues with the current Firecracker evolution was that the sparks caused excessive Damage due to stacking from intersecting spark areas. Removing the stacking effect will significantly reduce her damage.

In addition to this change and to further reduce her overall survivability, we're also decreasing her Hitpoints and removing the additional recoil when she attacks.