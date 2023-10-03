THESE CHANGES ARE LIVE OCT 3
KNIGHT EVOLUTION
Hitpoints: -8%
Knight's Evolution was a clear cut above the others. Although he had been nerfed once already, we gave his mustache a trim (alongside an additional nerf) to bring Knight more in line with other Evolutions' power.
BARBARIANS EVOLUTION
Barbarians Evolution Hitpoints: -8%
Damage: -8%
Barbarians have been dominating the meta for a while. This change will reduce the total amount of Damage they can do, along with a smaller nerf to their survivability, making them more manageable to play against.
BOMB TOWER
Hit Speed: 1.6sec > 1.8sec (13% slower)
Bomb Tower is currently the most popular building by a large margin. This change aims to give other buildings a chance at being played.
MAGIC ARCHER
First Hit Speed: 500 > 800 (60% slower)
The Magic Archer has risen significantly in use rate in the current meta due mostly to his ability to chip away at towers from a distance. This change increases the window that the opponent has to counter that play.
LAVA HOUND
Hitpoints: -6%
Lava Hound decks dominate the current meta. This nerf aims to reduce the effectiveness of its primary function as a flying tank.
SKELETONS EVOLUTION
Max count: 6 > 8
Compared to other Evolutions, the Skeletons are still underplayed even after the change to the cycle requirements. This buff should add more power to the evolved form overall.
ICE GOLEM
Slowdown Duration: 1.5 > 2
The Ice Golem is a very underplayed distraction card in the current meta; the additional slowdown should help it be more useful by giving it a healthy boost to its Death Damage effectiveness.
GIANT
Range: Melee: Medium > Melee: Long (+33%)
Giant's been working on his reach by attending yoga classes with Valkyrie. The extra range should help him reach his target quicker.
GOBLIN CAGE
Goblin Brawler Hitpoints: 485 > 510
The Goblin Cage is a very underutilized card and has been for a while. The buff to the Goblin Brawler will help him survive slightly longer and therefore deal a bit more Damage.
SNOWBALL
Slowdown Duration: 2.5sec> 3sec (+20%)
Damage: -7%
Snowball is a low-cost Spell lacking in popularity compared to others like Zap and The Log. The change to its Slowdown Duration gives it more utility in areas other than straight up dealing Damage.