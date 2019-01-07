Supercell logo
7 Jan 2019
Balance Update Live! (1/7)

The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.

In this balance update we're taking a look at Magic Archer, Goblin Giant, Freeze and more!

Watch the quick-look video!

  • Heal:

    Elixir Cost decreased 3 -> 1, Duration Reduced 2.5 -> 2, Healing/sec -63%

  • Magic Archer:

    First Attack faster

  • Goblin Giant:

    Hitpoints +3%, Spear Goblin Range Increased

  • Golem:

    Golemite Death Damage Pushback reduced

  • Freeze:

    Tower Damage -65%

  • Sparky:

    Range Increased 4.5 -> 5

  • Battle Ram:

    Charge Damage -11%

  • Barbarian Hut:

    Hitpoints -7%

  • Barbarian Barrel:

    Deploy Time reduced

  • Valkyrie:

    Hit Speed increased 1.6 -> 1.5

Sparky's Range was originally announced as changing from 4.5 -> 4.75, but after finding inconsistencies between interactions, she's been buffed further to have a Range of 5!

Check out "the why" behind these changes!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team