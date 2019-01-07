The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Magic Archer, Goblin Giant, Freeze and more!
Heal:
Elixir Cost decreased 3 -> 1, Duration Reduced 2.5 -> 2, Healing/sec -63%
Magic Archer:
First Attack faster
Goblin Giant:
Hitpoints +3%, Spear Goblin Range Increased
Golem:
Golemite Death Damage Pushback reduced
Freeze:
Tower Damage -65%
Sparky:
Range Increased 4.5 -> 5
Battle Ram:
Charge Damage -11%
Barbarian Hut:
Hitpoints -7%
Barbarian Barrel:
Deploy Time reduced
Valkyrie:
Hit Speed increased 1.6 -> 1.5
Sparky's Range was originally announced as changing from 4.5 -> 4.75, but after finding inconsistencies between interactions, she's been buffed further to have a Range of 5!
Check out "the why" behind these changes!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team