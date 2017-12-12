The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect regular balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Hog Rider, Knight, Prince and more!
Hog Rider:
Hit speed to 1.6sec (from 1.5sec), first attack comes 0.1sec slower
Knight:
Hit speed to 1.2sec (from 1.1sec)
Prince:
Hitpoints +5%, hit speed to 1.4sec (from 1.5sec)
Damage Spells (Fireball, Lightning, Zap, Log, Poison, Rocket, Arrows):
Crown Tower Damage to 35% (from 40%)
Ice Golem:
Death Damage slow effect duration to 1sec (from 2sec)
Skeleton Barrel:
Added Death Damage
Giant Skeleton:
Hitpoints +5%
Guards:
Damage +5%, hitpoints +5%, hit speed to 1.1sec (from 1.2sec)
Goblins (affects Goblins, Goblin Gang, Goblin Barrel):
Damage -6%
Elixir Collector:
Hitpoints -13%
FIXES:
Mortar - FIXED:
Minimum range bug
Inferno Dragon, Inferno Tower - FIXED:
Damage not resetting after breaking through a shield (e.g. Guards, Dark Prince, Cannon Cart)
Let us know what you think by leaving your feedback on reddit!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team