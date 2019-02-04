The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Freeze, Three Musketeers, Cannon Cart and more!
Musketeer:
Damage +3%
Three Musketeers:
Elixir Cost increased 9 -> 10
Freeze:
Damage -6%, Freeze Duration Reduced 5.0sec -> 4.0sec
Cannon Cart:
Hit Speed faster 1.3 -> 1.2
Knight:
Hitpoints +2.5%
Dart Goblin:
Hit Speed slower 0.65sec -> 0.7sec
Clone:
New Clone placement (Clone now placed behind Cloned troop)
The changes to Clone are already live!
Check out "the why" behind these changes!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team