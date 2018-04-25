The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect regular balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Dark Prince, Spear Goblins, Barbarian Barrel and more!
Dark Prince:
Shield Hitpoints -25%
Spear Goblins (affects Spear Goblins, Goblin Gang, Goblin Hut):
Hit Speed 1.1sec → 1.2sec
Barbarian Barrel:
Range 6.5 → 7
Knight:
Hitpoints +3%
Dart Goblin:
Damage +3%
Ice Spirit:
Area Damage -4%; Freeze Duration 1.5sec → 1sec
Skeleton Barrel:
Skeleton count 6 → 7
Lightning:
Radius 3 → 3.5
Tornado:
Duration 2.5sec → 2 sec; Damage per second +21% (this affects Total Damage -3%)
Magic Archer:
hits moving targets better
Spells:
can now be played on the river
Fixed:
In rare cases, Cannon Cart was not being targeted after losing its shield
Fixed:
Witch would sometimes switch targets (while being locked to a tower), if spawning skeletons pushed her target out of range
Fixed:
In rare cases, Sparky's hit would reset if she's knocked out of range while charging
Fixed:
Hunter can now hit targets on top of him
Let us know what you think by leaving your feedback on reddit!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team