25 Apr 2018
Balance Update Live! (4/25)

The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect regular balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.

In this balance update we're taking a look at Dark Prince, Spear Goblins, Barbarian Barrel and more!

  • Dark Prince:

     Shield Hitpoints -25%

  • Spear Goblins (affects Spear Goblins, Goblin Gang, Goblin Hut):

     Hit Speed 1.1sec → 1.2sec

  • Barbarian Barrel:

     Range 6.5 → 7

  • Knight:

     Hitpoints +3%

  • Dart Goblin:

     Damage +3% 

  • Ice Spirit:

     Area Damage -4%; Freeze Duration 1.5sec → 1sec

  • Skeleton Barrel:

     Skeleton count 6 → 7

  • Lightning:

    Radius 3 → 3.5

  • Tornado:

     Duration 2.5sec → 2 sec; Damage per second +21% (this affects Total Damage -3%)

  • Magic Archer:

     hits moving targets better

  • Spells:

     can now be played on the river

  • Fixed:

     In rare cases, Cannon Cart was not being targeted after losing its shield

  • Fixed:

    Witch would sometimes switch targets (while being locked to a tower), if spawning skeletons pushed her target out of range 

  • Fixed:

     In rare cases, Sparky's hit would reset if she's knocked out of range while charging

  • Fixed: 

    Hunter can now hit targets on top of him

