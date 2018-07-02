The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Rascals, Mortar, Witch and more!
Rascals:
Rascal Boy:
Hitpoints -5.3%
Rascal Girl:
First attack slower
Mortar:
Area Damage -3.5%, Hitpoints -4%
Witch:
Hitpoints +17%, Spawn Speed increased 7sec -> 5sec, Hit Speed slower 0.7sec -> 1sec
Fire Spirits:
Area Damage +5%
Bomber:
Range increased 4.5 -> 5
Mega Minion:
Hit Speed slower 1.5sec -> 1.6sec
Goblins:
Hitpoints -1%
Giant Snowball/Royal Hogs:
Added to Clan Wars Collection Day card pool
Check out "the why" behind these changes!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team