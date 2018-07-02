Supercell logo
2 Jul 2018
Balance Update Live! (7/2)

The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.

In this balance update we're taking a look at Rascals, Mortar, Witch and more!

Watch the quick-look video!

  • Rascals:

    • Rascal Boy:

      Hitpoints -5.3%

    • Rascal Girl:

      First attack slower

  • Mortar:

    Area Damage -3.5%, Hitpoints -4%

  • Witch:

    Hitpoints +17%, Spawn Speed increased 7sec -> 5sec, Hit Speed slower 0.7sec -> 1sec

  • Fire Spirits:

    Area Damage +5%

  • Bomber:

    Range increased 4.5 -> 5

  • Mega Minion:

    Hit Speed slower 1.5sec -> 1.6sec

  • Goblins:

    Hitpoints -1%

  • Giant Snowball/Royal Hogs:

    Added to Clan Wars Collection Day card pool

Check out "the why" behind these changes!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team