The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect regular balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Night Witch, Battle Ram, Graveyard and more!
Night Witch:
Damage -9%, range -11%, Bat spawn speed to 7sec (from 6sec), spawns 2 Bats on death (from 3)
Battle Ram:
Takes a bit longer to begin charging, Barbarians spawn slower
Graveyard:
Duration to 9sec (from 10sec), spawns 15 Skeletons (from 17)
Electro Wizard:
Hitpoints -2%
Heal:
Duration to 2.5sec (from 3sec)
Mini P.E.K.K.A:
Damage +4.6%
X-Bow:
Deploy time to 3.5sec (from 4sec)
Mortar:
Deploy time to 3.5sec (from 4sec)
Dark Prince:
Damage +6%, hit speed to 1.4sec (from 1.5sec)
Ice Wizard:
Damage +10%, hit speed to 1.7sec (from 1.5sec)
Bats:
Bat count to 5 (from 4)
Let us know what you think by leaving your feedback on the forums or reddit!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team