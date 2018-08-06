The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Inferno Dragon, Royal Hogs, Tesla and more!
Inferno Dragon:
Range decreased 4.0 → 3.5, can be knocked back
Royal Hogs:
First attack faster
Baby Dragon:
Hit Speed faster 1.6sec → 1.5sec, can be knocked back
Knight:
Damage +5%
Tesla:
Lifetime shorter 40sec → 35sec, Hit Speed slower 1sec → 1.1sec
Bomb Tower:
Elixir cost decreased 5 → 4, Lifetime shorter 40sec → 35sec, Hitpoints -33%
Cannon Cart:
Cannon Lifetime longer 20sec → 30sec, transforms into Cannon faster, immune to knock back
Balloon:
Can be knocked back
King Tower:
Damage increased to match Princess Towers
Check out "the why" behind these changes!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team