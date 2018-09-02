Supercell logo
2 Sept 2018
Blog – Clash Royale

Balance Update Live! (9/3)

The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.

In this balance update we're taking a look at Valkyrie, Royal Recruits, Barbarian Barrel and more!

Watch the quick-look video!

  • Valkyrie:

    Hit Speed slower 1.4sec -> 1.6sec

  • Royal Recruits:

    Damage +12%

  • Barbarian Barrel:

    Elixir cost decreased 3 -> 2, Damage -9%, Range shorter 7 -> 5, removed knock back

  • Witch:

    Hitpoints -3.5%

  • Prince:

    Hitpoints +5%

  • Lightning:

    Damage +5%

  • Royal Hogs:

    Hit Speed slower 1.1sec -> 1.2sec

  • Cannon Cart:

    Range shorter 5.5 –> 5

  • Zappies:

    Changed reload mechanics

Check out "the why" behind these changes!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team