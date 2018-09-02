The way we approach card balance in Clash Royale is a combination of playtesting, listening to the community and looking at the stats. You can expect monthly balance updates to keep gameplay fine tuned and as fun as possible.
In this balance update we're taking a look at Valkyrie, Royal Recruits, Barbarian Barrel and more!
Valkyrie:
Hit Speed slower 1.4sec -> 1.6sec
Royal Recruits:
Damage +12%
Barbarian Barrel:
Elixir cost decreased 3 -> 2, Damage -9%, Range shorter 7 -> 5, removed knock back
Witch:
Hitpoints -3.5%
Prince:
Hitpoints +5%
Lightning:
Damage +5%
Royal Hogs:
Hit Speed slower 1.1sec -> 1.2sec
Cannon Cart:
Range shorter 5.5 –> 5
Zappies:
Changed reload mechanics
Check out "the why" behind these changes!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team