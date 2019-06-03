Elite Barbarians are one of the most controversial cards in the game – very popular when over-leveled on the ladder but among the lowest win-rate cards in Challenges. They needed a specific use case in competitive games but a clear counter-play option as well.

The goal with this change is to increase their power in specific uses – such as being able to 2-hit a Wizard at equal levels – while increasing their weakness to swarms. They should feel less like a jack-of-all-trades to casual players and more of a specialized counter to backline support Troops.

