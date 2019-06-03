Since June 2018 we have been performing monthly Balance Updates to cards in Clash Royale. After a year of monthly balance changes, we now feel that the game is in very healthy state, with the exception of a few outlying cards in need of a larger rework than smaller balance tweaks.
We have been steadily reducing the amount of cards we balance each month already, and we want to continue this going forwards. We will instead be focusing on bigger changes to existing cards (a notable example being the Royal Giant rework from last year), which we are hoping will have a much larger impact to gameplay overall in the long run.
Elite Barbarians
Rascals
Arrows
Barbarian Barrel
Elite Barbarians
Damage: +18% Hit Speed: -13% (1.5sec -> 1.7sec)
Elite Barbarians are one of the most controversial cards in the game – very popular when over-leveled on the ladder but among the lowest win-rate cards in Challenges. They needed a specific use case in competitive games but a clear counter-play option as well.
The goal with this change is to increase their power in specific uses – such as being able to 2-hit a Wizard at equal levels – while increasing their weakness to swarms. They should feel less like a jack-of-all-trades to casual players and more of a specialized counter to backline support Troops.
Rascals
Boy Hit Speed: -13% (1.3sec -> 1.5sec)
Rascals are among the most versatile and powerful single-card defenses in the game. They are usually over the acceptable win rate, so we wanted to do a slight nerf. The Boy's main purpose is to tank damage for the Girls, so we are reducing his damage output to make him less of a solo threat if the Girls are defeated.
Arrows
Projectile Speed: +37% (800 -> 1100)
The Arrows Spell does solid damage over a wide area but lacks the utility of smaller Spells. This increase in the speed of Arrows makes it more responsive and better for responding to swarms like Minion Horde when attacking.
Barbarian Barrel
Damage: -10%
Barbarian Barrel has remained above a fair win-rate even through the recent nerf to Barbarian Hitpoints. We are reducing its Damage to offset the value you get from the Barbarian, and separating it further from The Log.
Clan War Collection Modes
1v1
All New Classic Decks
x2 Elixir Draft
Heist!
2v2
Touchdown
Rage Mode
Other changes
Unlock Earthquake from Trophy Road in Jungle Arena!
Earthquake will also appear more often in Clan Wars
Clan Trophy requirements have been updated to match the new Trophy Road milestones, up to 7000 Trophies. This makes it easier to set up the Trophy requirements you want!
