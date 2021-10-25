How do they work?

Champions will start from level 11 when you unlock them and can be upgraded the same way as any other cards in the game.



Their Abilities can be activated by tapping the Ability button just above your deck. Make sure you time it right as they cost elixir and will be on cooldown for some time after!

Champions are so unique that you can only have one in your deck, and you can only have one deployed at any time! That means when you have deployed a Champion, it stays out of the card cycle until it is destroyed.





Try them out in Special Challenges!

Even if you're not KL 14, you will be able to play with the Champions in 3 separate Challenges that will start after the update goes live.



Each challenge will contain two parts, and you'll need to complete the first part of the challenge to enter the next stage.



The first will contain infinite retries with great rewards, including 10k Gold and a FREE Book of Cards (from Common to Epic)!



The second part will be regular with even more juicy rewards, 15k Gold, and a new Champion Emote for each of the Champions!