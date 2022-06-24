Battle Banners are brand new cosmetic items that will be shown at the start of each Battle and will represent you and your style within Clash Royale!

A Battle Banner consists of two Battle Banner items (a Banner Frame and a Banner Decoration) as well as three badges of the player's choice.

Battle Banners can be customized by mixing and matching a Frame and a Decoration from the Banner Collection. This is done by accessing the Banner Editor through the Player Profile, the Banner Collection or the Badge Collection.

