We’re ending the year with a mini update full of Quality of Life changes.
You can now select your favorite Emotes, which will be put at the start of your expanded Emote selector during Battles and Clan Chat.
Waiting for a particular Emote to arrive in the Shop? Add an Emote that you don’t own to your Wish List (by favoriting it) and get notified when it appears in the Shop!
CLAN LEADERBOARDS
The Clan & Friends leaderboards now rank players based on the following:
Ranked Rating
Trophies
League (tiebreaker)
Players who have not yet reached Ultimate Champion League will still be ranked by Trophies. Players with a ranked Rating will have that displayed instead.
TOP ROYALES LEADERBOARDS
PLAYERS
Now displays the Path of Legends leaderboard.
CLANS
Clan Trophies are calculated based on the trophies of the members of a Clan.
We have added a “Clan Legend Score”, which uses Clan members’ ranked Ratings to determine the Clans' rating. There is a toggle for both of these scores.
Both scores use the existing calculation:
50% of the 10 highest players
25% of the next 10 highest
12% of the next 10 highest
10% of the next 10 highest
3% of the bottom 10 players
LOCAL LEADERBOARDS HAVE RETURNED!
A Card Boost Potion will temporarily boost one of your Card Levels to match your Tower Power.
Boosted cards are highlighted in your Card Collection
Tapping a Boosted card shows much time remains on the Boost
Card Boosts apply in all game modes that use your own Card Collection
Boost Duration: 1 hour
Max Inventory limit: 8
Gives 500 Gold if Inventory is maxed
You can receive a Card Boost Potion from the following places; Daily Tasks, Pass Royale, Path of Legends, Challenges, the Shop.
Alongside the new Magic Item, we also have some visual changes to SEASONAL CARD BOOSTS in the Card Collection.
Players can spread the Clashmas cheer by buying gifts for their Clanmates in the Shop!
To be eligible for Clan Gifts, players must be a member of the Clan when they are purchased.
Rage:
Added Spell Damage (scales with Card Level)
Smaller radius
Fixed Duration (no longer scales with Card Level)
(The above changes to Rage also apply to Lumberjack's Rage spell)
If you missed the full list of changes released on Dec 7th, read the full article here!
Replays now work correctly
Fixed a rare issue in Training Camp
Android News Royale now displays correctly
Daily Tasks no longer include Tasks that a player cannot complete (Request Cards, Play a Challenge)