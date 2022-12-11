Supercell logo
11 Dec 2022
Blog – Clash Royale

CLASHMAS UPDATE

We’re ending the year with a mini update full of Quality of Life changes.

Got 60 seconds to spare? Watch our bite-sized TV Royale!

CLASHMAS TV ROYALE

EMOTE MANAGEMENT

You can now select your favorite Emotes, which will be put at the start of your expanded Emote selector during Battles and Clan Chat.

Waiting for a particular Emote to arrive in the Shop? Add an Emote that you don’t own to your Wish List (by favoriting it) and get notified when it appears in the Shop!

UPDATED LEADERBOARDS

CLAN LEADERBOARDS

The Clan & Friends leaderboards now rank players based on the following:

  • Ranked Rating

  • Trophies

  • League (tiebreaker)

Players who have not yet reached Ultimate Champion League will still be ranked by Trophies. Players with a ranked Rating will have that displayed instead.

TOP ROYALES LEADERBOARDS

PLAYERS

Now displays the Path of Legends leaderboard.

CLANS

Clan Trophies are calculated based on the trophies of the members of a Clan.

We have added a “Clan Legend Score”, which uses Clan members’ ranked Ratings to determine the Clans' rating. There is a toggle for both of these scores.

Both scores use the existing calculation:

  • 50% of the 10 highest players

  • 25% of the next 10 highest

  • 12% of the next 10 highest

  • 10% of the next 10 highest

  • 3% of the bottom 10 players

LOCAL LEADERBOARDS HAVE RETURNED!

NEW MAGIC ITEM: CARD BOOST POTION

A Card Boost Potion will temporarily boost one of your Card Levels to match your Tower Power.

  • Boosted cards are highlighted in your Card Collection

  • Tapping a Boosted card shows much time remains on the Boost

  • Card Boosts apply in all game modes that use your own Card Collection

  • Boost Duration: 1 hour

  • Max Inventory limit: 8

  • Gives 500 Gold if Inventory is maxed

You can receive a Card Boost Potion from the following places; Daily Tasks, Pass Royale, Path of Legends, Challenges, the Shop.

Alongside the new Magic Item, we also have some visual changes to SEASONAL CARD BOOSTS in the Card Collection.

CLAN GIFTS

Players can spread the Clashmas cheer by buying gifts for their Clanmates in the Shop!

To be eligible for Clan Gifts, players must be a member of the Clan when they are purchased.

BALANCE CHANGES

Rage:

  • Added Spell Damage (scales with Card Level)

  • Smaller radius

  • Fixed Duration (no longer scales with Card Level)

(The above changes to Rage also apply to Lumberjack's Rage spell)

If you missed the full list of changes released on Dec 7th, read the full article here!

BUG FIXES

  • Replays now work correctly

  • Fixed a rare issue in Training Camp

  • Android News Royale now displays correctly

  • Daily Tasks no longer include Tasks that a player cannot complete (Request Cards, Play a Challenge)