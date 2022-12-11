CLAN LEADERBOARDS

The Clan & Friends leaderboards now rank players based on the following:



Ranked Rating



Trophies



League (tiebreaker)



Players who have not yet reached Ultimate Champion League will still be ranked by Trophies. Players with a ranked Rating will have that displayed instead.



TOP ROYALES LEADERBOARDS

PLAYERS

Now displays the Path of Legends leaderboard.



CLANS

Clan Trophies are calculated based on the trophies of the members of a Clan.



We have added a “Clan Legend Score”, which uses Clan members’ ranked Ratings to determine the Clans' rating. There is a toggle for both of these scores.



Both scores use the existing calculation:



50% of the 10 highest players



25% of the next 10 highest



12% of the next 10 highest



10% of the next 10 highest



3% of the bottom 10 players



LOCAL LEADERBOARDS HAVE RETURNED!