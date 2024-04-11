What’s better than Gems? FREE Gems!

Starting April 12th, claim your share of daily Gems for five days! All you need to do is follow these steps:

Login and press the Gem Dash Widget on your main screen.

Claim your daily Gems.

Come back the next day to claim more!



💎 How It Works:

Log in daily for five days in a row to access all the Gem Rewards.

Starting after the 12th won't prevent you from joining the Event. However, you won't be able to collect the full amount of Gems.



🔹 Event Rewards:

Day 1: 25 Gems

Day 2: 50 Gems

Day 3: 100 Gems

Day 4: 250 Gems

Day 5: 500 Gems!

This means that a total of 925 Gems is up for grabs!

👑 Eligibility:

To participate, you must be King Level 6 or higher.

❓Can’t find the Event icon? Don’t worry! Some players will have access to the Gem Dash Event the following week instead. Come back on April 19th to start claiming your free Gems!

See you in the Arena!