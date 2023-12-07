Ice Spirit Evolution Draft (1v1 and 2v2): Dec 4 - 11
❄️ Play with the new Evolution
⚔️ Challenge: Dec 8 -11
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Snowstorm (1v1 and 2v2): Dec 11 - 18
🥶 Unfreeze your units with the Warmth spell
⚔️ Challenge: Dec 15 - 18
🏆 Reward: Banner Frame
Snowball Fight! (1v1 and 2v2): Dec 18 - 25
⛄ Giant Snowballs fill the Arena
⚔️ Challenge: Dec 22 - 25
🏆 Reward: Banner Frame
Mirror, Mirror: Dec 25 - Jan 1
🪞 Play with the same decks, but now also with Evolutions.
⚔️ Challenge: Dec 29 - Jan 1
🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration
Royal Tournament (Standard):
Dec 9 - 13
Royal Tournament (Rage):
Dec 23 - 27
Merry Clashmas!