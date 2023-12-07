Ice Spirit Evolution Draft (1v1 and 2v2): Dec 4 - 11

❄️ Play with the new Evolution

⚔️ Challenge: Dec 8 -11

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration



Snowstorm (1v1 and 2v2): Dec 11 - 18

🥶 Unfreeze your units with the Warmth spell

⚔️ Challenge: Dec 15 - 18

🏆 Reward: Banner Frame



Snowball Fight! (1v1 and 2v2): Dec 18 - 25

⛄ Giant Snowballs fill the Arena

⚔️ Challenge: Dec 22 - 25

🏆 Reward: Banner Frame



Mirror, Mirror: Dec 25 - Jan 1

🪞 Play with the same decks, but now also with Evolutions.

⚔️ Challenge: Dec 29 - Jan 1

🏆 Reward: Banner Decoration