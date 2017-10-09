Supercell logo
9 Oct 2017
Epic Quests Update!

QUESTS

NEW GAME MODES

  • Touchdown is a sporty new game mode -

    without towers

    -

    watch the reveal livestream

    !

  • Earn gold and gems by taking down towers during Gold Rush and Gem Rush events

  • Now you can chat and have a rematch with your 2v2 teammate

  • Mirror Battles give you and your opponent the exact same deck

  • Challenges come in more shapes and sizes, and unlock at level 5

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Share and copy decks from outside the game

  • We've revamped the Shop, check it out for Daily Deals

  • Collect a free Epic Card from the Shop every Sunday!

  • Gems are no longer refunded for Custom Tournaments if no players join or battle

  • News Royale, now in glorious full screen!

NEW CARDS

BALANCE

  • Note: with the introduction of Quests, we will remove Achievements in the next update

  • We've re-balanced several cards -

    find out what's changing

    .

We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on the forums or reddit.

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team