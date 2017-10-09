QUESTS
Take on daily and weekly Quests to earn epic rewards
Rewards include Super Magical and Legendary Chests!
Watch our EPIC QUESTS update trailer
!
NEW GAME MODES
Touchdown is a sporty new game mode -
without towers
-
!
Earn gold and gems by taking down towers during Gold Rush and Gem Rush events
Now you can chat and have a rematch with your 2v2 teammate
Mirror Battles give you and your opponent the exact same deck
Challenges come in more shapes and sizes, and unlock at level 5
IMPROVEMENTS
Share and copy decks from outside the game
We've revamped the Shop, check it out for Daily Deals
Collect a free Epic Card from the Shop every Sunday!
Gems are no longer refunded for Custom Tournaments if no players join or battle
News Royale, now in glorious full screen!
NEW CARDS
We've got a better system for releasing new cards, so each new card will be a
real
surprise! Find out more in
the latest episode of Radio Royale
.
BALANCE
Note: with the introduction of Quests, we will remove Achievements in the next update
We've re-balanced several cards -
.
We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on the forums or reddit.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team