Q: Do tasks change daily, such as "Battle" today, "Emote" tomorrow?

A: No, they remain consistent.



Q: Do rewards change from day to day?

A: They also stay the same, but changes may occur in the future.



Q: Previously, Daily Task Rewards remained until claimed. Will this continue?

A: No, unclaimed rewards will expire at the reset time.



Q: When is the reset time?

A: The reset for Daily Tasks aligns with the Daily Shop Reset, which is based on the creation location timezone of the account.



Q: Are crowns from Crown Rush included in the daily crown task?

A: Yes.



Q: How do new tasks work?

A: The tasks are tracked simultaneously, allowing one to complete them with as few as three battles per day.



Q: What happens if my inventory is full when I receive a Magic Item?

A: Currently, Lucky Drop rewards will ignore inventory limits, though this approach may be adjusted in the future.

