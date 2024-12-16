Royal Chef’s ability prioritizes Troops that have not yet been leveled up, and only affects Troops with at least 20% of their total HP remaining.

Every 18 seconds, Royal Chef increases the Level of your highest HP Troop by 1! His ability takes longer, up to 30 seconds, to activate when he’s attacking.

Royal Chef is a Legendary Tower Troop and will be available starting on Arena 13.

Starting in the January season, earning Lucky Drops will be easier than ever:

Once you complete the Pass, your Crowns will earn you an extra Lucky Drop daily.

Depending on the season length, you can unlock between 28 and 35 Lucky Drops in total.

Lucky Drops will stack. If you finish your Pass on day 20, you’ll have 20 Lucky Drops waiting to be earned.