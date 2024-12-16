New Tower Troop: Royal Chef
Pass Royale with improved Lucky Loop—starting next season
More cosmetics in Lucky Drops
Baby Goblins are being removed
The first-ever offensive Tower Troop is coming to Clash Royale!
Royal Chef is a Legendary Tower Troop and will be available starting on Arena 13.
Every 18 seconds, Royal Chef increases the Level of your highest HP Troop by 1! His ability takes longer, up to 30 seconds, to activate when he’s attacking.
Royal Chef’s ability prioritizes Troops that have not yet been leveled up, and only affects Troops with at least 20% of their total HP remaining.
Starting in the January season, earning Lucky Drops will be easier than ever:
Once you complete the Pass, your Crowns will earn you an extra Lucky Drop daily.
Depending on the season length, you can unlock between 28 and 35 Lucky Drops in total.
Lucky Drops will stack. If you finish your Pass on day 20, you’ll have 20 Lucky Drops waiting to be earned.
Once you’ve claimed all your available Lucky Drops, a timer will let you know when your next one is ready to unlock.
Now you can unlock even more cosmetic rewards in your Lucky Drops!
Goodbye, Baby Goblins!
With the farewell of the Goblin Queen from the Arena, it is now time to say goodbye to Baby Goblins.
Don’t worry—you will be compensated for any Gold and Elite Wild Cards used to level them up!
Removed 1 task and consolidated Crown rewards, so now you only have 4 tasks instead of 5.
You’ll now get notified when you’re close to losing your Daily Task streak.
Improvements to Card Delivery Tutorials—We’ve made some minor visual adjustments and backend improvements to enhance your experience and prepare for future updates.
The Deck Switcher is now available in the Event game modes.
A toggle in the Settings Menu was added to turn haptic on or off as you like.
Fixed Goblinstein’s Lightning Link ability and Electro Giant Zap Pack not having reduced damage on King Tower.
Fixed Knight Evolution occasionally taking 100% damage while chasing a troop after attacking.
Fixed Mirror showing a question mark for Elixir Cost.
Various fixes to Mega Knight Evolution.
Various fixes to Electro Dragon Evolution.
Various fixes to Giant Snowball Evolution.
Various fixes to Musketeer Evolution.
Fixed various crashes.