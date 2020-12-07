In Season 18 The Log takes its revenge on Clashmas, snow falls across the Royale kingdom and a New Legendary card enters the Arena!
MOTHER WITCH
Mother Witch is a 4 Elixir Legendary Card that has a unique CURSE ability.
A ranged attacker, Mother Witch places a CURSE on each enemy Troop that she hits.
When a CURSED enemy is destroyed, it turns into a Cursed Hog that fights for the Mother Witch!
Cursed Hogs target buildings and Crown Towers, dealing Damage.
Mother Witch does NOT deal Area Damage.
Cursed Hogs cannot be cursed again!
Use Mother Witch to create strong counter-pushes and defend against swarm cards!
Unlock Mother Witch from ANY SPECIAL CHALLENGE this Season!
PASS ROYALE
Unlock 70 Reward Tiers by earning Crowns from battles! Pass Royale unlocks unique Season 18 rewards & perks.
Available in Season 18: Logmas
Clashmas Sled Tower Skin
Exclusive Bowler Emote
35 Pass Royale Rewards
36 FREE Rewards including Exclusive Logmas Emote!
With Pass Royale you instantly unlock:
Unlimited FREE re-entries and continues for Special Challenges
Automatic chest unlocking
(to queue your next chest)
Strikes for all Pass Royale & Crown Chests
An exclusive Pass Royale GOLDEN name
Gifts for your Clanmates to collect
We have a bunch of balance changes coming this WEDNESDAY 9th DECEMBER.
See the full balance change release notes on Wednesday!
OTHER CHANGES
The amount of Fame needed to complete a River Race has changed! It will now require less Fame to complete River Races in lower Clan War Leagues and more Fame to complete River Races in higher Clan War Leagues.
WHY?
Clans in lower Leagues were much less likely to complete a River Race and therefore had not been benefiting from the big rewards available in Clan Wars 2. Similarly, Clans in higher Leagues were blasting through the River Races in 1 or 2 days and then not earning the extra Gold available in the remaining days.
By changing this we are making Clan Wars more relevant to players across all Leagues but particularly focusing on getting those Clans in Bronze League the rewards they are due rather than constantly getting the infamous Boot.
We have made some changes to the progression on Trophy Road (from 0 - 6000 Trophies).
WHAT HAS CHANGED?
Players will now lose more Trophies for a loss in 1v1 ladder (Trophy Road/Battle button)
WHY?
Since we introduced Trophy Road in April 2018, we noticed an increase in player sentiment of mismatched players, due to the ease at which players can now earn Trophies. Players were managing to get into Legendary League at a massively increased pace, but were not being able to level their cards or King Towers at the same speed that they were progressing.
Because of this, players were facing overleveled opponents in Legendary League and becoming ‘stuck’, unable to progress past higher level opponents OR level their decks.
This change should make for a much more enjoyable levelling experience for those players.
WHO WILL THIS AFFECT?
We expect this change to mainly impact players in Arenas 4-10 and lead to a smaller amount of King Level 8 and 9 players above 4000 Trophies.
LOGMAS ARENA
The Log has taken up its rightful role as the Clashmas centerpiece in this snowy Arena!
EMOTES
FREE Logmas Emote
for all players at Reward Tier 5 of Pass Royale
Lumberjack
Emote unlockable in the 'Happy Logmas Challenge' starting 12th Dec
Bowler with gift
available from Pass royale
Mother Witch
&
Sad Bowler
will be available in the Shop
The Log and Mother Witch are boosted to your King Level this season!