The amount of Fame needed to complete a River Race has changed! It will now require less Fame to complete River Races in lower Clan War Leagues and more Fame to complete River Races in higher Clan War Leagues.



WHY?

Clans in lower Leagues were much less likely to complete a River Race and therefore had not been benefiting from the big rewards available in Clan Wars 2. Similarly, Clans in higher Leagues were blasting through the River Races in 1 or 2 days and then not earning the extra Gold available in the remaining days.



By changing this we are making Clan Wars more relevant to players across all Leagues but particularly focusing on getting those Clans in Bronze League the rewards they are due rather than constantly getting the infamous Boot.