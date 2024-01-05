THESE CHANGES WILL BE LIVE AFTER A MAINTENANCE BREAK ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3RD
Cards list:
Little Prince 🔽
Archer Evolution 🔽
Goblins 🔽
Rage 🔽
Royal Recruits Evolution 🔽
Giant Skeleton 🔼
Guards 🔼
Bomber 🔼
Golden Knight 🔼
Archer Queen 🔼
LITTLE PRINCE 🔽
Guardian Hitpoints: -11.00%
Damage: -9.00%
The mischievous nephew is still stirring up a lot of chaos in the Arena. This is mainly because of his availability, and his synergy with the Guardian makes them an overly potent Tank and DPS duo. These adjustments are geared towards dialing down their impact in those two areas.
Additionally, the buffs to the Golden Knight and Archer Queen will encourage a more balanced usage of Champions.
ARCHER EVOLUTION 🔽
Range: 6.5 -> 6 (-8%)
Power Shot Range: 5 -> 4,5 (-10%)
With this adjustment, the Archer Evolution's total range slightly decreases, but the Powershot window remains unchanged.
GOBLINS 🔽
Deploy Time: 1 sec -> 1.2 sec (+20%)
Small, fast, green, and mean! Maybe a tad too much. Introducing a slight 0.2-second deploy time delay will give opponents a brief window to counter them. Additionally, they'll inflict less damage if targeted right away.
RAGE 🔽
Duration: 6 sec -> 5.5 sec (-8%)
The Rage spell currently meshes seamlessly with many popular meta cards. We aim to reduce its impact by decreasing its duration in all those combinations.
ROYAL RECRUITS EVOLUTION 🔽
Charge Damage: -8%
Countering the Royale Recruits Evolution isn't a walk in the park, and they often gain significant value from their charge. A slight reduction in charge damage is in order to balance things out.
GIANT SKELETON 🔼
Hitpoints: +6%
The Giant Skeleton has fallen out of favor in the current meta. The Hitpoints buff is designed to make it a bit more resilient, allowing it to reach the tower more frequently.
GUARDS 🔼
Shield Hitpoints: +7%
Guards are currently underutilized. With this adjustment, their shields will now withstand 2 volleys of arrows, making them more durable and appealing for strategic use.
BOMBER 🔼
Damage: +3%
A slight boost to the Bomber's damage—now capable of taking down Barbarians in just 3 hits instead of 4.
GOLDEN KNIGHT 🔼
Dashing Dash Damage: +8%
The Golden Boy has seen brighter times. Elevating his Dashing Dash damage should bring back some of his former glory, making him feel more like a true Champion.
ARCHER QUEEN 🔼
Cloaking Cape Duration: 3 sec -> 3.5 sec (+17%)
The Archer Queen finds herself in a similar position as the Golden Knight, with a low usage rate. This Cloaking Cape buff aims to thrust her back into the spotlight because, after all, she's the Queeeeen.