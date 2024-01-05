Guardian Hitpoints: -11.00%

Damage: -9.00%

The mischievous nephew is still stirring up a lot of chaos in the Arena. This is mainly because of his availability, and his synergy with the Guardian makes them an overly potent Tank and DPS duo. These adjustments are geared towards dialing down their impact in those two areas.

Additionally, the buffs to the Golden Knight and Archer Queen will encourage a more balanced usage of Champions.