Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
27 Jan 2019
Blog – Clash Royale

January Update!

NEW ARENA

  • Reach Spooky Town at 3600 Trophies

  • Legendary Arena moved to 4000 Trophies

  • All chests obtained at 4000 Trophies and above now contain more cards and Gold!

  • Watch

    the latest episode of TV Royale

    for more info!

NEW CARD

TWO NEW GAME MODES

  • Year of the Hogs: Royal Hogs keep spawning for both you and your opponent!

  • Mini Collection: Create a deck from a freshly generated collection of 40 cards!

  • Look out for these new game modes appearing throughout February

  • Year of the Hogs gameplay

    !

  • Mini Collection gameplay

    !

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Trading will be easier now that you can select

    up to

    4 cards to give away when initiating a trade (only 1 will be given away)

  • Added the option to set "max losses" in Private Tournaments

  • Private Tournaments are now automatically shared to your Clan Chat

  • Clan recommendations now show up to 5 Clans with your friends in!

BALANCE

  • With the addition of Spooky Town, we've reshuffled several card unlocks throughout the Arenas -

    so you may have access to some new cards now!

  • Note: any cards that you've already unlocked will still appear in your chests :)

Watch the latest episode of TV Royale!

We hope you enjoy the update - let us know what you think about it here!

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team