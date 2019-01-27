Reach Spooky Town at 3600 Trophies
Legendary Arena moved to 4000 Trophies
All chests obtained at 4000 Trophies and above now contain more cards and Gold!
Wall Breakers are a daring duo of dangerous dive bombers! Coming this February.
Year of the Hogs: Royal Hogs keep spawning for both you and your opponent!
Mini Collection: Create a deck from a freshly generated collection of 40 cards!
Trading will be easier now that you can select
up to
4 cards to give away when initiating a trade (only 1 will be given away)
Added the option to set "max losses" in Private Tournaments
Private Tournaments are now automatically shared to your Clan Chat
Clan recommendations now show up to 5 Clans with your friends in!
With the addition of Spooky Town, we've reshuffled several card unlocks throughout the Arenas -
so you may have access to some new cards now!
Note: any cards that you've already unlocked will still appear in your chests :)
