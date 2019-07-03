It's important to us that cards are consistent and clear in their interactions. For a long time, Cannon and Cannon Cart were two very similar cards that had multiple disparate stats. This rework is designed to buff both cards while making them similar in Range, Damage, and Hit Speed.

This change benefits Cannon by being a Damage per second increase, which increases its defensive prowess. The Range increase for Cannon Cart returns its deadly Tower-threatening range, providing another powerful counter-play against popular Royal Giant decks.

Both will now destroy equal-level Goblins, improving the interactions between them and popular swarm cards.