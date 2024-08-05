Supercell logo
5 Aug 2024
AUGUST EVENTS & CHALLENGES

Cage Match (1v1 and 2v2): Aug 5 - 12

  • 🥊 In the blue corner, weighing in at 193 pounds of pure Goblin rage, The Goblin BRAAAWLLER!

  • ⚔️ Challenge: August 9 - 12

  • 🏆 Reward: Banner

What´s in the Bush (1v1 and 2v2): Aug 12 - 19

  • 🌳 Was something moving in that bush? Bushes appear around the Arena that come alive if they're disturbed.

  • ⚔️ Challenge: August 16 - 19

  • 🏆 Reward: Banner

Super Cards Draft: Aug 19 - 26

  • ⭐ Pick a Super Card to draft your deck around! Normal Draft Battle rules apply.

  • ⚔️ Challenge: August 23 - 26

  • 🏆 Reward: Banner

Evolution Bonanza (1v1 and 2v2): Aug 26 - Sept 2

  • Eight Evolution Slots! You get an Evolution slot, and you get an Evolution slot ... You all get an Evolution slot!

  • ⚔️ Challenge: August 30 - September 2

  • 🏆 Reward: Banner