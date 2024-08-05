Cage Match (1v1 and 2v2): Aug 5 - 12
🥊 In the blue corner, weighing in at 193 pounds of pure Goblin rage, The Goblin BRAAAWLLER!
⚔️ Challenge: August 9 - 12
🏆 Reward: Banner
What´s in the Bush (1v1 and 2v2): Aug 12 - 19
🌳 Was something moving in that bush? Bushes appear around the Arena that come alive if they're disturbed.
⚔️ Challenge: August 16 - 19
🏆 Reward: Banner
Super Cards Draft: Aug 19 - 26
⭐ Pick a Super Card to draft your deck around! Normal Draft Battle rules apply.
⚔️ Challenge: August 23 - 26
🏆 Reward: Banner
Evolution Bonanza (1v1 and 2v2): Aug 26 - Sept 2
Eight Evolution Slots! You get an Evolution slot, and you get an Evolution slot ... You all get an Evolution slot!
⚔️ Challenge: August 30 - September 2
🏆 Reward: Banner