Fight Through The Flood

The Flood has taken over - the home screen of Clash Royale has been updated!

New Arena

Battle aboard an all-new Arena... Fisherman’s Float!

New Card - Fisherman

Bringing a new grappling mechanic to Clash Royale, Fisherman pulls enemies towards him (damaging them in the process) and then slaps them with his trusted fish, causing melee damage and adding a slow effect. He can also pull himself to the nearest enemy building or Tower!

New Game Modes

Take To The Skies

A flooded arena proves to be a great battleground. Only air troops are allowed in this game mode!

Fisherman's Catch

This Fisherman doesn’t take sides. Until you capture him! The newest troop sits in the middle of the Arena, and will join the side of whoever destroys his shield first.