19 Jun 2024
Blog – Clash Royale

MAINTENANCE - BUG FIXES AND BALANCE CHANGES

BUG FIXES

  • Corrected card levels in Friendly Classic Decks to match expected levels.

  • Fixed broken text descriptions for Legendary Wild Cards.

  • Fixed the issue preventing Friendly Mirror Match battles to start.

  • Fixed players getting stuck in the events tutorial.

BALANCE CHANGES

  • Goblin Machine:

    • Rocket Damage: Reduced from 588 to 391 (-33%)

    • Rocket Crown Tower Damage: -50%

    • Rocket Hit Speed: Increased from 3.5 seconds to 4 seconds (+14%)

  • Goblin Curse:

    • Damage Amplification: Reduced from 50% to 35% (-30%)

These changes will go live right after maintenance. Thank you for your patience, and we apologize for any inconvenience the issues may have caused.