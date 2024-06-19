Corrected card levels in Friendly Classic Decks to match expected levels.
Fixed broken text descriptions for Legendary Wild Cards.
Fixed the issue preventing Friendly Mirror Match battles to start.
Fixed players getting stuck in the events tutorial.
Goblin Machine:
Rocket Damage: Reduced from 588 to 391 (-33%)
Rocket Crown Tower Damage: -50%
Rocket Hit Speed: Increased from 3.5 seconds to 4 seconds (+14%)
Goblin Curse:
Damage Amplification: Reduced from 50% to 35% (-30%)
These changes will go live right after maintenance. Thank you for your patience, and we apologize for any inconvenience the issues may have caused.