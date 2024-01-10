Sight Range: increased (now the same as Princess Tower)
The Cannoneer's performance is close to his Princess counterpart, but he is still slightly behind. This small buff will allow him to shoot as far as her, even if the Troop is in the middle of the Arena and next to the river.
Fixed an issue where the "Years Played Badge" progress was incorrect
Fixed an issue where previous unclaimed Challenge rewards were preventing the start of a new Challenge
Fixed an issue where the Chests Boost duration was incorrect
Various crashes and improvements