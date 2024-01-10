Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
10 Jan 2024
Blog – Clash Royale

MAINTENANCE CHANGE LIST

CANNONEER BALANCE CHANGES

  • Sight Range: increased (now the same as Princess Tower)

The Cannoneer's performance is close to his Princess counterpart, but he is still slightly behind. This small buff will allow him to shoot as far as her, even if the Troop is in the middle of the Arena and next to the river.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where the "Years Played Badge" progress was incorrect

  • Fixed an issue where previous unclaimed Challenge rewards were preventing the start of a new Challenge

  • Fixed an issue where the Chests Boost duration was incorrect

  • Various crashes and improvements