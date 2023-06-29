These changes will be live in-game tomorrow (June 30) after the maintenance has finished.
Common Card = 1 Elite Wild Card
Rare Card = 5 Elite Wild Cards
Epic Card = 20 Elite Wild Cards
Legendary Card = 1500 Elite Wild Cards
Champion Card = 4000 Elite Wild Cards
Fixed an issue where Lightning Chests were not giving strikes from Arena 21+
Fixed an issue where Elixir Golem was not giving Elixir to opponent when destroyed
Stopped the Royal Giant Evolution hitting air units with his projectile
Fixed an issue where Trophy Road rewards were resetting for some players
Fixed an issue with Daily Tasks skipping a day, causing a loss of Weekly Bonus
Various crashes and improvements
Firecracker 🔽
First Hit: 0.6sec -> 0.65sec (slower). This change aims to fix an inconsistency in her interaction with the Princess Towers. This was reverted with the update and we are putting it back in!
Royal Giant Evolution 🔽
Hitpoints: (level 11) 3993 -> 3686 (this decreases the extra HP of the Evolution from +30% > +20%)
Skeletons Evolution 🔼
Max count: 6 -> 8
