29 Jun 2023
MAINTENANCE JUNE 30

These changes will be live in-game tomorrow (June 30) after the maintenance has finished.

Elite Wild Cards - Conversion Rate Changes

  • Common Card = 1 Elite Wild Card

  • Rare Card = 5 Elite Wild Cards

  • Epic Card = 20 Elite Wild Cards

  • Legendary Card = 1500 Elite Wild Cards

  • Champion Card = 4000 Elite Wild Cards

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Lightning Chests were not giving strikes from Arena 21+

  • Fixed an issue where Elixir Golem was not giving Elixir to opponent when destroyed

  • Stopped the Royal Giant Evolution hitting air units with his projectile

  • Fixed an issue where Trophy Road rewards were resetting for some players

  • Fixed an issue with Daily Tasks skipping a day, causing a loss of Weekly Bonus

  • Various crashes and improvements

Balance Changes

  • Firecracker 🔽

First Hit: 0.6sec -> 0.65sec (slower). This change aims to fix an inconsistency in her interaction with the Princess Towers. This was reverted with the update and we are putting it back in!

  • Royal Giant Evolution 🔽

Hitpoints: (level 11) 3993 -> 3686 (this decreases the extra HP of the Evolution from +30% > +20%)

  • Skeletons Evolution 🔼

Max count: 6 -> 8

