Firecracker 🔽

First Hit: 0.6sec -> 0.65sec (slower). This change aims to fix an inconsistency in her interaction with the Princess Towers. This was reverted with the update and we are putting it back in!

Royal Giant Evolution 🔽

Hitpoints: (level 11) 3993 -> 3686 (this decreases the extra HP of the Evolution from +30% > +20%)

Skeletons Evolution 🔼

Max count: 6 -> 8