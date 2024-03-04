THESE CHANGES WILL BE LIVE AFTER A MAINTENANCE BREAK ON TUESDAY, MARCH 5TH
Knight Evolution 🔽
Bonus Hit Speed: 1.1sec → 1.2sec (+9.00%)
Bonus Damage: 10% → 0% (-9.00%)
Little Prince 🔽
Range: 6 → 5.5 (-8.00%)
Ability Dash Range 4.5 tiles > 4 tiles (-11%)
Royal Recruits Evolution 🔽
Bonus Damage: 6% → 0% (-6.00%)
Goblin Giant 🔽
Hit Points: -3.00%
Graveyard 🔽
Duration: 9.5sec → 9sec (-5.00%)
Bomber Evolution 🔽
Bounce Range: 3 tiles > 2.5 tiles (-17.00%)
Ice Spirits Evolution 🔼
Splash Radius: 1.5tiles→ 2tiles (+33.00%)
Valkyrie Evolution 🔼
Bonus Hit Points: 0% → 15% (+15.00%)
Magic Archer 🔼
First Hit Speed: 0.8sec → 0.7sec (-13.00%)
P.E.K.K.A 🔼
Range: 1.2 tiles/Medium → 1.6 tiles/Long (+33.00%)
Golden Knight 🔼
Ability Cooldown: 11sec → 8 sec (-27.00%)
Monk 🔼
Hitpoints: 8.00%
Goblin Drill - Rework
Duration: 9sec → 10sec (+11.00%)
Spawn Start: 1sec → 0.5sec (-50.00%)
Hitpoints: -9.00%
These changes are part of our ongoing commitment to providing a balanced and dynamic Clash Royale experience. We're eager to see how these adjustments will influence the strategies and decks across the arenas. As always, we'll be closely monitoring the effects of these changes and welcome your feedback.