For May's balance changes, we will primarily address Card Evolutions. Currently, Evolutions are too generically powerful, leading players to frequently deploy as many Evolutions as possible within a single game. As a consequence, Evolutions too often decide battles by themselves. Evolved cards have a much higher deploys-per-match rate and deal disproportionate amounts of damage than their non-evolved counterparts.

These balance changes aim to shift Evolutions' power away from raw stats and towards their unique abilities. We want to encourage more strategic use of Evolutions and their distinct features.