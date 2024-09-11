Supercell logo
11 Sept 2024
Blog – Clash Royale

HOW TO GET MEGA KNIGHT EVO FOR FREE!

Get ready to rumble with the Mega Knight Evolution Event! From September 14th to September 24th, this event is your chance to unlock the Mega Knight Evolution—for FREE!

🎯 How It Works

The event lasts for 10 days, during which you can attempt to complete milestones once a day. Each day presents a new opportunity to earn rewards and progress toward the Mega Knight Evolution.

  • You need to complete the milestones 6 times to earn all 6 EVO Shards required for the Mega Knight Evolution.

  • Once you've obtained all 6 EVO Shards, you will no longer participate in the event. Even though the event offers 10 tries, you only need to succeed in 6 of them to fully evolve your Mega Knight.

Event Milestones

Eligibility: King Level +7

Crown Requirements and Rewards:

  • FREE: Gold Crate

  • Earn 20 Crowns: Plentiful Gold Crate

  • Earn a total of 30 Crowns: Plentiful Gold Crate

  • Earn a total of 40 Crowns: 1x Mega Knight Legendary Card

  • Earn a total of 55 Crowns: 1x Mega Knight EVO Shard

Final Crown Challenge

  • Availability: Runs for the entire duration of the event, from September 14 to 24.

  • Eligibility: Arena 11+

  • Unlock Condition: Becomes available once the player has acquired all 6 EVO Shards.

Crown Requirements and Rewards:

  • FREE: Gold Crate

  • Earn 20 Crowns: Plentiful Gold Crate

  • Earn a total of 40 Crowns: Plentiful Gold Crate

  • Earn a total of 90 Crowns: 2x Mega Knight

  • Earn a total of 140 Crowns: Exclusive Emote

FOR PLAYERS BELOW ARENA 11

For those still working their way up to Arena 11, the Knight Evolution Event runs simultaneously.

Crown Requirements and Rewards:

  • FREE: Gold Crate

  • Earn 10 Crowns: 250x Knight Common Cards

  • Earn a total of 20 Crowns: Plentiful Gold Crate

  • Earn a total of 30 Crowns: Knight EVO Shard

You need to complete the milestones 6 times to earn all 6 EVO Shards required for the Knight Evolution.

See you in the Arena!