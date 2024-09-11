Get ready to rumble with the Mega Knight Evolution Event! From September 14th to September 24th, this event is your chance to unlock the Mega Knight Evolution—for FREE!
The event lasts for 10 days, during which you can attempt to complete milestones once a day. Each day presents a new opportunity to earn rewards and progress toward the Mega Knight Evolution.
You need to complete the milestones 6 times to earn all 6 EVO Shards required for the Mega Knight Evolution.
Once you've obtained all 6 EVO Shards, you will no longer participate in the event. Even though the event offers 10 tries, you only need to succeed in 6 of them to fully evolve your Mega Knight.
Eligibility: King Level +7
Crown Requirements and Rewards:
FREE: Gold Crate
Earn 20 Crowns: Plentiful Gold Crate
Earn a total of 30 Crowns: Plentiful Gold Crate
Earn a total of 40 Crowns: 1x Mega Knight Legendary Card
Earn a total of 55 Crowns: 1x Mega Knight EVO Shard
Availability: Runs for the entire duration of the event, from September 14 to 24.
Eligibility: Arena 11+
Unlock Condition: Becomes available once the player has acquired all 6 EVO Shards.
Crown Requirements and Rewards:
FREE: Gold Crate
Earn 20 Crowns: Plentiful Gold Crate
Earn a total of 40 Crowns: Plentiful Gold Crate
Earn a total of 90 Crowns: 2x Mega Knight
Earn a total of 140 Crowns: Exclusive Emote
For those still working their way up to Arena 11, the Knight Evolution Event runs simultaneously.
Crown Requirements and Rewards:
FREE: Gold Crate
Earn 10 Crowns: 250x Knight Common Cards
Earn a total of 20 Crowns: Plentiful Gold Crate
Earn a total of 30 Crowns: Knight EVO Shard
You need to complete the milestones 6 times to earn all 6 EVO Shards required for the Knight Evolution.
See you in the Arena!