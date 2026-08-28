From a 3-month ranked season to the new monthly Supers, Merge Tactics Season 11 will bring you the chance to climb up the ranks like never before!

Here’s what’s coming:

Starsteel Road Extension

New Monthly Supers

September (Supers, Traits, Modifiers & Card Pool)

October (Supers, Traits, Modifiers & Card Pool)

Reworked Troops

New Modifiers

Quest Orbs & New Equipment

Echo Sage Rework

Starsteel Road

With a new 3-month season coming to Merge Tactics, Starsteel Road is getting an extension! Diamond League will now sit at 4,000 Starsteel instead of 3,000, with Silver IV, Gold IV, and Gold V joining the road.

Season 11 will run from September 1st to December 1st, with no monthly resets!

More Starsteel means more steps… and more rewards! Instead of only 2 Ruler’s Cards up for grabs, this season you’ll be able to collect cards for 4 Rulers. On your journey to the top of Starsteel Road, you can collect Royale King, Elixir Loong, Battle Machine, and Dagger Duchess cards.