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Blog – Clash Royale
28 Aug 2026

Merge Tactics: Season 11

From a 3-month ranked season to the new monthly Supers, Merge Tactics Season 11 will bring you the chance to climb up the ranks like never before! 

Here’s what’s coming:

  • Starsteel Road Extension

  • New Monthly Supers

  • September (Supers, Traits, Modifiers & Card Pool)

  • October (Supers, Traits, Modifiers & Card Pool)

  • Reworked Troops

  • New Modifiers

  • Quest Orbs & New Equipment

  • Echo Sage Rework

Starsteel Road

With a new 3-month season coming to Merge Tactics, Starsteel Road is getting an extension! Diamond League will now sit at 4,000 Starsteel instead of 3,000, with Silver IV, Gold IV, and Gold V joining the road.

Season 11 will run from September 1st to December 1st, with no monthly resets!

More Starsteel means more steps… and more rewards! Instead of only 2 Ruler’s Cards up for grabs, this season you’ll be able to collect cards for 4 Rulers. On your journey to the top of Starsteel Road, you can collect Royale King, Elixir Loong, Battle Machine, and Dagger Duchess cards.

And to top it all off, an exclusive Elixir Loong Emote will be waiting for you at the gates of Diamond League!

New Monthly Supers 

This season, we’re shaking things up with 3 new troops and a brand-new Trait: Rider! 10 Troops are also heading out to make room for a fresh meta, while a whopping 17 troops are being reworked, including Boss troops who will be making their return in October!

And there’s a new type of troop merging in: Supers!

Supers are powered-up, 5-Elixir versions of regular troops with two different abilities, each of which unlock once you meet their requirements. These four troops are randomly assigned to each player at battle start and can be sold for Elixir.

September: Supers, Traits, Modifiers & Card Pool

Rider Super troops upgrade when they reach 4 Stars.

Dark Prince (New)

Rider

Shield blocks all damage until broken

Combat Start: Charges to nearest enemy, dealing double damage and stunning surrounding enemies

4-Star: Immune to control and reflects damage while shielded

Hog Rider (New)

Rider

Combat Start: Leaps forward, summoning an earthquake that damages enemies and slows their Hit and Movement Speed

4-Star: Earthquake lasts the whole round

Ram Rider (New)

Rider

Attack slows target's Movement Speed

Combat Start: Charges through Arena, damaging and knocking back enemies in her path

4-Star: Snare traps target, disabling hits and movement

Prince (Reworked)

Rider

Combat Start: Charges at the nearest enemy, dealing bonus damage and knocking it back

4-Star: Charge knocks target out of the Arena

New Trait!

Rider

Tiles Riders touch are awakened, granting tiled allies bonus Hit and Movement Speed

September Modifiers

LeagueModifier
Bronze IMerge Training
Trait Training
Bronze IITrade Training
Equipment Training
Bronze IIITile Training
Building Training
Silver IPandora’s Bench
Echo Bench
Silver IIJump Tile
First Free
Silver IIIYou’re Mine
Ouch!
Silver IVTrait Dummy
Lucky Discount
Gold IRoyale River
Merge Mini
Gold IIWormhole Tile
Cursed Tile
Gold IIIInvisibility Tile
Trait Gift
Gold IVOrb Galore
Battle Royale
Gold VGoblin's Treasure
Four Stars
DiamondClear Mind
Promotion

Highlighted troops are Supers, assigned at the battle start.

October: Supers, Traits, Modifiers & Card Pool

Boss Super troops upgrade to Stage 2 when their HP drops below 50%.

Mega Knight (Reworked)

Boss

Stage 1: Jumps on enemies every few seconds, dealing area damage and stunning them for 2s

Stage 2: Each hit knocks back and stuns target

P.E.K.K.A (Reworked)

Boss

Stage 1: Every few hits, her swing strikes all enemies in a line

Stage 2: Gains lifesteal and Movement Speed

Mini P.E.K.K.A (Reworked)

Boss

Stage 1: Cooks a pancake that levels up a random ally every few hits

Stage 2: Attacking troops with abilities steals the energy from their ability bar and increases his own

Monk (Reworked)

Boss

Stage 1: Every 3rd hit knocks target back

Stage 2: Every few hits, creates a shield that reflects damage and heals him

Returning Trait (Reworked)

Boss

Gains bonus HP

HP below 50%: Transforms into Stage 2, scaring off nearby enemies for 3s

October Modifiers

LeagueModifier
Bronze IMerge Training
Trait Training
Bronze IITrade Training
Equipment Training
Bronze IIITile Training
Building Training
Silver IMerge Bonus
Domination
Silver IIStar Advantage
Merge Mini
Silver IIIOrb Galore
3-Star Fantasy
Silver IVBattle Royale
Goblin's Treasure
Gold IRoyale River
Trait Gift
Gold IIAbyss Tile
Ascension
Gold IIIFour Stars
Wormhole Tile
Gold IVTrait Dummy
You’re Mine
Gold VFirst Free
Echo Bench
DiamondJump Tile
Cursed Tile

Highlighted troops are Supers, assigned at the battle start.

Reworked Troops

Barbarian

Clan

After a few hits, he gains bonus Hit and Movement Speed for the rest of the round

Archer

Clan

After a few hits, her arrows deal bonus damage for the rest of the round

Valkyrie

Clan

After a few hits, she starts spinning and damages surrounding enemies for the rest of the round

Knight

Noble

Every few seconds, taunts all enemies in range, forcing them to attack him for 2s

Musketeer

Noble

Combat Start: Snipes the farthest enemy in 6-Hex Radius 3x, dealing bonus damage and briefly stunning target

Princess

Noble

Fires arrows at the farthest enemy, dealing area damage

Every few hits, area damage slows enemies' Hit and Movement Speed for 3s

Royal Giant

Noble

Every few hits, he knocks surrounding enemies back 1 Hex

Spear Goblin

Goblin

Throws a spear and sells for bonus Elixir, increasing with Merge Level

Dart Goblin

Goblin

After a few hits, every dart poisons its target, dealing damage based on their max HP (stacks up to 5x)

Goblin Cage

Goblin

Cages nearest enemy, dealing DOT while losing HP. When destroyed, enemy and Goblin Brawler are released into the Arena.

Bomber

Undead

Throws a bomb that explodes in a 2-Hex Radius. Every few hits, the bomb bounces onward, dealing damage on each landing

Baby Dragon

Forest

Burps fireballs that deal area damage. Each attack grants bonus Hit and Movement Speed to allies within 2 Hexes

New Modifiers

This season, 6 Training Modifiers will be available as fixed modifiers for the Bronze League, and 2 new, yet familiar, modifiers will be making a debut!

Merge Training

Gain a 5-Elixir Orb after your 1st, 5th, and 10th merge

Trade Training

Gain a 5-Elixir Orb each time you sell a 2-Star troop (Max: 3)

Trait Training

Combat Start: Gain a 5/10/20-Elixir Orb the first time any Trait reaches tier 2/3/4

Equipment Training

Gain an Orb containing a random Equipment

Building Training

Gain an Orb containing a random 2-Star building

Tile Training

Each round, a Jump Tile appears at a random spot on your side. 

Combat Start: Tiled troop leaps to the opponent's backline

Merge Mini

Your Shop only offers 6 troops. Deployed troops are locked in place until merged.

Royale River

River tiled troops recover +3% of their max HP every 1s

Destroy a Princess Dummy to gain +1 Elixir, or the King Dummy to gain +2 Elixir and knock out all enemy troops!

Quest Orbs & New Equipment

Quest Orbs are now less random and more consistent!

Quest Orbs

You can earn the following rewards from each Quest Orb.

Quest 1 Orb:

  • 3 Elixir 

  • Random Equipment: Maiden’s Shield, Prince’s Lance, Fisherman’s Hook, Valkyrie’s Axe, Lumberjack’s Jar, Battle Healer's Blessing, P.E.K.K.A's Sword, Archer Queen's Cape

Quest 2 Orb:

  • 6 Elixir

  • Random Equipment: Assassin Blade, Juggernaut Armor, Ranger Crossbow, Superstar Ring, Controller Enchantment, Dragon Scale, Mage Wand, Thrower Telescope, Undead Drum, Goblin Lute, Rider Emblem, Legendary Lance, Legendary Axe, Legendary Shield

    • Boss Mask will be available in Quest Orbs starting from October, with the return of the Boss Trait.

Quest 3 Orb:

  • +1 Team Size

  • x1 3-Star Troop (4- or 5-Elixir)

New Equipment

Five new pieces of equipment will be available this season. Check them out:

Legendary Shield

Equipped troop is immune to damage and control and knocks back attackers

Legendary Lance

Equipped troop's first hit knocks target out of the Arena

Legendary Axe

Equipped troop pulls in enemies around the target and deals area damage

Rider Emblem

Equipped troop gains Rider Trait

Boss Mask

Equipped troop gains Boss Trait (available from October)

Please note! Equipment will no longer be auto-assigned at battle start. This means, you must now manually assign equipment to troops during the deployment phase. If you leave a piece of equipment on the bench, it’ll remain there for the round.

 Ruler Rework

Echo Sage

Once per round, The Echo charges, then knocks out the target and surrounding enemies before vanishing for the round. They also level up after knocking out 2/4/8 enemies. 

Ruler Quest: Knock out 2/4/8 troops in one game

Looking for November content? Stay tuned as we’ll announce these monthly changes at the end of October!

We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!

Keep rulin’ and merge on!

The Clash Royale Team