Merge Tactics: Season 11
From a 3-month ranked season to the new monthly Supers, Merge Tactics Season 11 will bring you the chance to climb up the ranks like never before!
Here’s what’s coming:
Starsteel Road Extension
New Monthly Supers
September (Supers, Traits, Modifiers & Card Pool)
October (Supers, Traits, Modifiers & Card Pool)
Reworked Troops
New Modifiers
Quest Orbs & New Equipment
Echo Sage Rework
Starsteel Road
With a new 3-month season coming to Merge Tactics, Starsteel Road is getting an extension! Diamond League will now sit at 4,000 Starsteel instead of 3,000, with Silver IV, Gold IV, and Gold V joining the road.
Season 11 will run from September 1st to December 1st, with no monthly resets!
More Starsteel means more steps… and more rewards! Instead of only 2 Ruler’s Cards up for grabs, this season you’ll be able to collect cards for 4 Rulers. On your journey to the top of Starsteel Road, you can collect Royale King, Elixir Loong, Battle Machine, and Dagger Duchess cards.
And to top it all off, an exclusive Elixir Loong Emote will be waiting for you at the gates of Diamond League!
New Monthly Supers
This season, we’re shaking things up with 3 new troops and a brand-new Trait: Rider! 10 Troops are also heading out to make room for a fresh meta, while a whopping 17 troops are being reworked, including Boss troops who will be making their return in October!
And there’s a new type of troop merging in: Supers!
Supers are powered-up, 5-Elixir versions of regular troops with two different abilities, each of which unlock once you meet their requirements. These four troops are randomly assigned to each player at battle start and can be sold for Elixir.
September: Supers, Traits, Modifiers & Card Pool
Rider Super troops upgrade when they reach 4 Stars.
Dark Prince (New)
Rider
Shield blocks all damage until broken
Combat Start: Charges to nearest enemy, dealing double damage and stunning surrounding enemies
4-Star: Immune to control and reflects damage while shielded
Hog Rider (New)
Rider
Combat Start: Leaps forward, summoning an earthquake that damages enemies and slows their Hit and Movement Speed
4-Star: Earthquake lasts the whole round
Ram Rider (New)
Rider
Attack slows target's Movement Speed
Combat Start: Charges through Arena, damaging and knocking back enemies in her path
4-Star: Snare traps target, disabling hits and movement
Prince (Reworked)
Rider
Combat Start: Charges at the nearest enemy, dealing bonus damage and knocking it back
4-Star: Charge knocks target out of the Arena
New Trait!
Rider
Tiles Riders touch are awakened, granting tiled allies bonus Hit and Movement Speed
September Modifiers
|League
|Modifier
|Bronze I
|Merge Training
|Trait Training
|Bronze II
|Trade Training
|Equipment Training
|Bronze III
|Tile Training
|Building Training
|Silver I
|Pandora’s Bench
|Echo Bench
|Silver II
|Jump Tile
|First Free
|Silver III
|You’re Mine
|Ouch!
|Silver IV
|Trait Dummy
|Lucky Discount
|Gold I
|Royale River
|Merge Mini
|Gold II
|Wormhole Tile
|Cursed Tile
|Gold III
|Invisibility Tile
|Trait Gift
|Gold IV
|Orb Galore
|Battle Royale
|Gold V
|Goblin's Treasure
|Four Stars
|Diamond
|Clear Mind
|Promotion
Highlighted troops are Supers, assigned at the battle start.
October: Supers, Traits, Modifiers & Card Pool
Boss Super troops upgrade to Stage 2 when their HP drops below 50%.
Mega Knight (Reworked)
Boss
Stage 1: Jumps on enemies every few seconds, dealing area damage and stunning them for 2s
Stage 2: Each hit knocks back and stuns target
P.E.K.K.A (Reworked)
Boss
Stage 1: Every few hits, her swing strikes all enemies in a line
Stage 2: Gains lifesteal and Movement Speed
Mini P.E.K.K.A (Reworked)
Boss
Stage 1: Cooks a pancake that levels up a random ally every few hits
Stage 2: Attacking troops with abilities steals the energy from their ability bar and increases his own
Monk (Reworked)
Boss
Stage 1: Every 3rd hit knocks target back
Stage 2: Every few hits, creates a shield that reflects damage and heals him
Returning Trait (Reworked)
Boss
Gains bonus HP
HP below 50%: Transforms into Stage 2, scaring off nearby enemies for 3s
October Modifiers
|League
|Modifier
|Bronze I
|Merge Training
|Trait Training
|Bronze II
|Trade Training
|Equipment Training
|Bronze III
|Tile Training
|Building Training
|Silver I
|Merge Bonus
|Domination
|Silver II
|Star Advantage
|Merge Mini
|Silver III
|Orb Galore
|3-Star Fantasy
|Silver IV
|Battle Royale
|Goblin's Treasure
|Gold I
|Royale River
|Trait Gift
|Gold II
|Abyss Tile
|Ascension
|Gold III
|Four Stars
|Wormhole Tile
|Gold IV
|Trait Dummy
|You’re Mine
|Gold V
|First Free
|Echo Bench
|Diamond
|Jump Tile
|Cursed Tile
Highlighted troops are Supers, assigned at the battle start.
Reworked Troops
Barbarian
Clan
After a few hits, he gains bonus Hit and Movement Speed for the rest of the round
Archer
Clan
After a few hits, her arrows deal bonus damage for the rest of the round
Valkyrie
Clan
After a few hits, she starts spinning and damages surrounding enemies for the rest of the round
Knight
Noble
Every few seconds, taunts all enemies in range, forcing them to attack him for 2s
Musketeer
Noble
Combat Start: Snipes the farthest enemy in 6-Hex Radius 3x, dealing bonus damage and briefly stunning target
Princess
Noble
Fires arrows at the farthest enemy, dealing area damage
Every few hits, area damage slows enemies' Hit and Movement Speed for 3s
Royal Giant
Noble
Every few hits, he knocks surrounding enemies back 1 Hex
Spear Goblin
Goblin
Throws a spear and sells for bonus Elixir, increasing with Merge Level
Dart Goblin
Goblin
After a few hits, every dart poisons its target, dealing damage based on their max HP (stacks up to 5x)
Goblin Cage
Goblin
Cages nearest enemy, dealing DOT while losing HP. When destroyed, enemy and Goblin Brawler are released into the Arena.
Bomber
Undead
Throws a bomb that explodes in a 2-Hex Radius. Every few hits, the bomb bounces onward, dealing damage on each landing
Baby Dragon
Forest
Burps fireballs that deal area damage. Each attack grants bonus Hit and Movement Speed to allies within 2 Hexes
New Modifiers
This season, 6 Training Modifiers will be available as fixed modifiers for the Bronze League, and 2 new, yet familiar, modifiers will be making a debut!
Merge Training
Gain a 5-Elixir Orb after your 1st, 5th, and 10th merge
Trade Training
Gain a 5-Elixir Orb each time you sell a 2-Star troop (Max: 3)
Trait Training
Combat Start: Gain a 5/10/20-Elixir Orb the first time any Trait reaches tier 2/3/4
Equipment Training
Gain an Orb containing a random Equipment
Building Training
Gain an Orb containing a random 2-Star building
Tile Training
Each round, a Jump Tile appears at a random spot on your side.
Combat Start: Tiled troop leaps to the opponent's backline
Merge Mini
Your Shop only offers 6 troops. Deployed troops are locked in place until merged.
Royale River
River tiled troops recover +3% of their max HP every 1s
Destroy a Princess Dummy to gain +1 Elixir, or the King Dummy to gain +2 Elixir and knock out all enemy troops!
Quest Orbs & New Equipment
Quest Orbs are now less random and more consistent!
Quest Orbs
You can earn the following rewards from each Quest Orb.
Quest 1 Orb:
3 Elixir
Random Equipment: Maiden’s Shield, Prince’s Lance, Fisherman’s Hook, Valkyrie’s Axe, Lumberjack’s Jar, Battle Healer's Blessing, P.E.K.K.A's Sword, Archer Queen's Cape
Quest 2 Orb:
6 Elixir
Random Equipment: Assassin Blade, Juggernaut Armor, Ranger Crossbow, Superstar Ring, Controller Enchantment, Dragon Scale, Mage Wand, Thrower Telescope, Undead Drum, Goblin Lute, Rider Emblem, Legendary Lance, Legendary Axe, Legendary Shield
Boss Mask will be available in Quest Orbs starting from October, with the return of the Boss Trait.
Quest 3 Orb:
+1 Team Size
x1 3-Star Troop (4- or 5-Elixir)
New Equipment
Five new pieces of equipment will be available this season. Check them out:
Legendary Shield
Equipped troop is immune to damage and control and knocks back attackers
Legendary Lance
Equipped troop's first hit knocks target out of the Arena
Legendary Axe
Equipped troop pulls in enemies around the target and deals area damage
Rider Emblem
Equipped troop gains Rider Trait
Boss Mask
Equipped troop gains Boss Trait (available from October)
Please note! Equipment will no longer be auto-assigned at battle start. This means, you must now manually assign equipment to troops during the deployment phase. If you leave a piece of equipment on the bench, it’ll remain there for the round.
Ruler Rework
Echo Sage
Once per round, The Echo charges, then knocks out the target and surrounding enemies before vanishing for the round. They also level up after knocking out 2/4/8 enemies.
Ruler Quest: Knock out 2/4/8 troops in one game
Looking for November content? Stay tuned as we’ll announce these monthly changes at the end of October!
We’re always looking to hear your thoughts on new content and features, so head on over to Discord or Reddit to share what you think about what’s happening in Clash Royale!
Keep rulin’ and merge on!
The Clash Royale Team