What? Another Event!? Yes! The Mini Crown Chase Event is here! Mark your calendar because this Event will only last one day. On April 17th, earn as many Crowns as possible to collect awesome rewards.

Here’s the list of rewards:

Reward 1 💰1000 Gold 💎 Cost: FREE 👑 Goal: 5 Crowns

Reward 2 🃏 100 Common Cards 💎 Cost: FREE 👑 Goal: 15 Crowns

Reward 3 🃏 25 Rare Cards 💎 Cost: 50 Gems 👑 Goal: 30 Crowns

Reward 4 🪄 1 Magic Chest 💎 Cost: 75 Gems 👑 Goal: 50 Crowns

Reward 5 💬 Dagger Duchess Bored Emote 💎 Cost: 100 Gems 👑 Goal: 75 Crowns



⚠️ Eligibility: You must be King Level 6 or above

❓Can’t find the Event icon? Don’t worry! Some players will have access to this Event the following week instead. Come back on April 24th to participate.

See you in the Arena!