What? Another Event!? Yes! The Mini Crown Chase Event is here! Mark your calendar because this Event will only last one day. On April 17th, earn as many Crowns as possible to collect awesome rewards.
Here’s the list of rewards:
Reward 1
💰1000 Gold
💎 Cost: FREE
👑 Goal: 5 Crowns
Reward 2
🃏 100 Common Cards
💎 Cost: FREE
👑 Goal: 15 Crowns
Reward 3
🃏 25 Rare Cards
💎 Cost: 50 Gems
👑 Goal: 30 Crowns
Reward 4
🪄 1 Magic Chest
💎 Cost: 75 Gems
👑 Goal: 50 Crowns
Reward 5
💬 Dagger Duchess Bored Emote
💎 Cost: 100 Gems
👑 Goal: 75 Crowns
⚠️ Eligibility: You must be King Level 6 or above
❓Can’t find the Event icon? Don’t worry! Some players will have access to this Event the following week instead. Come back on April 24th to participate.
See you in the Arena!