Evolved Mirror copies the last card you played, but evolved, with 1 extra level! Of course, the card must have an Evolution, but the card you mirror doesn’t have to be in an Evo Slot or in your Collection! If the Evolution exists, Evolved Mirror will make it happen.

If the card you mirror has no Evolution, you get what you would get with base Mirror: same card, 1 level higher.

Mirror Evolution will be available in the Shop from the second week of the season, or you can unlock it with Wild Shards!

King of Cards Event

November 9th – December 7th

Did you know that Hog Rider isn’t the only win condition in Clash Royale? A shocking revelation, we know… but there are lots of other cards that can help you get consistent tower damage in battle.

From Week 2, you'll have the chance to try out a different set of boosted win conditions each week (not including Giant or Mirror, both which will be boosted for the full season).

Week 2 : Battle Ram, Hog Rider, Mortar, Minion Giant, Goblin Barrel

Week 3 : Balloon, Royale Hogs, Three Musketeers, Royal Giant, Ram Rider, Wall Breakers

Week 4 : Goblin Giant, Skeleton Barrel, Golem, Electro Giant, Lava Hound, Elixir Golem

Week 5: X-Bow, Miner, Graveyard, Goblin Drill

Besides having different win conditions available to you, the King of Cards event and weekly challenges will guide you through every single win condition, awarding you with Crown Tokens and other rewards along the way!

Quick Wit Challenge : November 16th – 23rd

Beatdown Challenge : November 23rd – 30th

Siege & Chip Challenge: November 30th – December 7th

Take part in the event, and who knows, you may find new decks to add to your Trophy Road grind.

Daily Puzzles

Each day, from November 2nd – 8th, a new puzzle will appear with a unique scenario for you to solve.

Each puzzle gives you different card combinations, with a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 4 cards in your deck, that you must use to win against the cards that are played against you. The scenario will be the same each attempt: same cards, same places, same times, and each of your cards can only be played once!

These puzzles are not about rewards, but about skill and bragging rights for the one who solves each puzzle in the fewest amount of attempts. See if you have the skill to beat your friends or your favorite Creators!

There will also be a second set of puzzles released later in the season, so stay tuned!

P.S. You may want to pay attention to the puzzle names…

Royal Market

November 9th – December 7th

The Royals have put up a market and have enough rewards to spoil the masses! Items and cosmetics of all kinds will be available for you in exchange for Crown Tokens.

