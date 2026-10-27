New Season: King vs. King!
Playtime is OVER! This season is all about competition, giving you new ways to compete, with new tournament features, challenges, and… maybe something more? Here’s what's coming:
New Evolutions: Giant and Mirror
Win Condition Mastery Event
Daily Puzzles
Royal Market
Deck Wizard
New Competitive Mode…???
CRL World Finals
New Evolutions
Giant Evolution
Aura so strong he enrages all around him!
This big lug still targets buildings, and is great as the front liner of a push, but let him take enough damage and the gentle Giant is no more! Giant becomes enraged, leaving a trail of Rage that boosts all troops who follow it. Plus, each of his attacks make that Rage trail bigger, and BIGGER.
The longer you keep him alive, the stronger your push can get.
Unlock him in Pass Royale, or unlock him with Wild Shards!
Mirror Evolution
Troops rate its reflection 10/10!
Evolved Mirror copies the last card you played, but evolved, with 1 extra level! Of course, the card must have an Evolution, but the card you mirror doesn’t have to be in an Evo Slot or in your Collection! If the Evolution exists, Evolved Mirror will make it happen.
If the card you mirror has no Evolution, you get what you would get with base Mirror: same card, 1 level higher.
Mirror Evolution will be available in the Shop from the second week of the season, or you can unlock it with Wild Shards!
King of Cards Event
November 9th – December 7th
Did you know that Hog Rider isn’t the only win condition in Clash Royale? A shocking revelation, we know… but there are lots of other cards that can help you get consistent tower damage in battle.
From Week 2, you'll have the chance to try out a different set of boosted win conditions each week (not including Giant or Mirror, both which will be boosted for the full season).
Week 2: Battle Ram, Hog Rider, Mortar, Minion Giant, Goblin Barrel
Week 3: Balloon, Royale Hogs, Three Musketeers, Royal Giant, Ram Rider, Wall Breakers
Week 4: Goblin Giant, Skeleton Barrel, Golem, Electro Giant, Lava Hound, Elixir Golem
Week 5: X-Bow, Miner, Graveyard, Goblin Drill
Besides having different win conditions available to you, the King of Cards event and weekly challenges will guide you through every single win condition, awarding you with Crown Tokens and other rewards along the way!
Quick Wit Challenge: November 16th – 23rd
Beatdown Challenge: November 23rd – 30th
Siege & Chip Challenge: November 30th – December 7th
Take part in the event, and who knows, you may find new decks to add to your Trophy Road grind.
Daily Puzzles
Each day, from November 2nd – 8th, a new puzzle will appear with a unique scenario for you to solve.
Each puzzle gives you different card combinations, with a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 4 cards in your deck, that you must use to win against the cards that are played against you. The scenario will be the same each attempt: same cards, same places, same times, and each of your cards can only be played once!
These puzzles are not about rewards, but about skill and bragging rights for the one who solves each puzzle in the fewest amount of attempts. See if you have the skill to beat your friends or your favorite Creators!
There will also be a second set of puzzles released later in the season, so stay tuned!
P.S. You may want to pay attention to the puzzle names…
Royal Market
November 9th – December 7th
The Royals have put up a market and have enough rewards to spoil the masses! Items and cosmetics of all kinds will be available for you in exchange for Crown Tokens.
Crown Tokens are a limited-time currency earned through events, and in the Shop.
The market is fully open from Week 2 of the season, with the most coveted items unlocked after you spend 3,000 Crown Tokens.
Deck Wizard
An improved way to build new decks!
Taking the Magic Wand’s place, Deck Wizard helps you build a deck from scratch or irt can create one around your favorites!
When used in your Duel Deck, it builds recommendations from cards in your Collection that haven’t yet been used in your other decks.
The Deck Wizard will be released in Week 2 of the November season in the Trophy Road deck-building tab! We are rolling out this feature on a testing basis, so if you don’t see it at first, it will be available to you on a later date.
New Competitive Mode…???
What? Where? When?
A new feature that will take competition to whole new leagues is coming soon to an Arena near you!
All will be revealed at World Finals, so keep an eye out for more info on our socials and the in-game News.
CRL World Finals
It’s the most competitive time of the year!
The Clash Royale League World Finals are a 3-day event featuring the 16 best players in the world, where they’ll compete in a double-elimination bracket to crown the CRL26 World Champion!
World Finals take place November 6th – 8th in Shanghai, and you can join us in person or watch online on the Event Platform, where you can follow the matches, interact, and claim rewards!
Matches start at 03:00 UTC each day.
Bug Fixes
Mega Knight is no longer immune to Evolved Hunter’s net while jumping
Evolved Mega Knight is no longer immune to Tornado while attacking
Bandit is no longer knocked back when dashing into Evolved Wizard’s shield
Evolved Wall Breakers now do death damage while being pulled in by Fisherman
Evolved Battle Ram’s charge is now interrupted by Zap and similar interactions when pushing itself back before its next charge
Hero Ice Wizard now refunds Elixir if defeated before his projectile hits the target
As always, please continue to share your feedback! Every comment, question, and suggestion helps us improve the game, so keep ‘em coming!
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team