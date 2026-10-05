New Season: Shocktober!
Get ready for the most shocking season of the year… literally. In this article, you’ll find everything you need to know to get you amped up for the new season:
New Hero: Electro Wizard
New Evolution Electro Giant
Shocktober: The Movie! Album Event
C.H.A.O.S modes
Spooky Chess League
Power Surge Global Tournament
20-Win Challenge
Community Event
NEW HERO
Hero Electro Wizard
Ability: Surging Strikes
The most ELECTRIFYING Hero yet!
Activate Hero Electro Wizard’s ability to stun two nearby enemies at once for a few seconds! You can find this electrifying new Hero in the Upgraded Pass Royale.
NEW EVOLUTION
Electro Giant Evolution
Zap Pack 2.0: New & improved!
This device helps Evolved Electro Giant unleash an expanding electric pulse that shrinks and de-levels enemies in range. Those entering his field will need to amp it up a notch for watt happens next!
You can unlock this new Evolution for FREE by completing the Album Event!
ALBUM EVENT
Shocktober: The Movie!: October 6th – November 2nd
Ever wonder what your troops do with their free time? You can learn about their favorite movies by collecting Snippets and completing the movie poster scenes.
Complete the full album to earn Electro Giant Evolution, plus an emote and tower skin!
Just like before, Snippets come in Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, and you can earn Snippets as daily battle rewards (up to 3 per day), through events, or in the Shop.
Snippets you already own are called Duplicates. You can exchange 4 Duplicates for a Unique Snippet, which is a guaranteed new Snippet.
Each rarity of Snippet awards you a different number of duplicates.
|Snippet
|Duplicates
|Common
|3
|Rare
|3
|Epic
|4
|Legendary
|4
Any extra Snippets you collect after completing the album will convert into bonus rewards.
During the last week of the event, all daily reward Snippets will be Unique Snippets to help you finish off the event and get those shiny new rewards you’ve been drooling over!
This event is available from Arena 3.
Do you also love drop rates as much as we do? Check out the Snippet drop rates for this Album Event here!
GAME MODE
Even More C.H.A.O.S!
This season, there are 20 new cards and a new level of absolute and unabridged absurdity. It’s the same modes you know and love, but with different variants to amp up the fun.
C.H.A.O.S Blackout: October 19th – 26th
C.H.A.O.S Draft: October 19th – November 2nd
C.H.A.O.S Power Surge: October 26th – November 2nd
P.S. There’s another secret badge… And it’s called “Alternating Currents”...
COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
Spooky Chess: October 5th – 19th
In the spirit of spooky season, we’re bringing back Spooky Chess! Defeat your opponent’s wall of troops and towers and take down their King while defending yours.
You can earn up to 2 badges for this league! One for completing the league road and another for placing in the top 10,000 on the leaderboard.
GLOBAL TOURNAMENT
Power Surge: October 20th – 25th
Thunderbolts and Lightning are very, very frightening, but the battle must continue! When Lightning strikes, amp yourself up and come back twice as hard while you compete for glory.
Prove your worth for this exclusive badge and, of course, bragging rights! A Leaderboard Finisher Badge is also available for the top 10,000 players.
20-Win Challenge
October 26th – November 2nd
It’s that time again… the most competitive challenge of all is BACK!
This annual challenge is not for the faint of heart. Win 20 games with less than 3 losses to achieve ultimate bragging rights.
And the emote reward for reaching 20 wins? Don’t worry, it’s as awesome as ever!
COMMUNITY EVENT
Keep the Lights On
Will you be a generous contributor or a total reward hog?
Each day, win 1 battle and choose a reward from either the red or blue side of the grid. The side you choose will either add or subtract energy from the community power source.
The total amount of power left at the end of the event will decide the community reward, which will be available to everyone who participates!
We’ll update you with more info about the event closer to the date, so keep an eye on our socials for more info.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team