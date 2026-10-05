This device helps Evolved Electro Giant unleash an expanding electric pulse that shrinks and de-levels enemies in range. Those entering his field will need to amp it up a notch for watt happens next!

You can unlock this new Evolution for FREE by completing the Album Event!

ALBUM EVENT

Shocktober: The Movie!: October 6th – November 2nd

Ever wonder what your troops do with their free time? You can learn about their favorite movies by collecting Snippets and completing the movie poster scenes.

Complete the full album to earn Electro Giant Evolution, plus an emote and tower skin!

Just like before, Snippets come in Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary, and you can earn Snippets as daily battle rewards (up to 3 per day), through events, or in the Shop.

Snippets you already own are called Duplicates. You can exchange 4 Duplicates for a Unique Snippet, which is a guaranteed new Snippet.

Each rarity of Snippet awards you a different number of duplicates.

Snippet Duplicates Common 3 Rare 3 Epic 4 Legendary 4

Any extra Snippets you collect after completing the album will convert into bonus rewards.

During the last week of the event, all daily reward Snippets will be Unique Snippets to help you finish off the event and get those shiny new rewards you’ve been drooling over!

This event is available from Arena 3.

Do you also love drop rates as much as we do? Check out the Snippet drop rates for this Album Event here!

GAME MODE

Even More C.H.A.O.S!

This season, there are 20 new cards and a new level of absolute and unabridged absurdity. It’s the same modes you know and love, but with different variants to amp up the fun.

C.H.A.O.S Blackout: October 19th – 26th

C.H.A.O.S Draft: October 19th – November 2nd

C.H.A.O.S Power Surge: October 26th – November 2nd

P.S. There’s another secret badge… And it’s called “Alternating Currents”...

COMPETITIVE LEAGUE

Spooky Chess: October 5th – 19th

In the spirit of spooky season, we’re bringing back Spooky Chess! Defeat your opponent’s wall of troops and towers and take down their King while defending yours.