2V2
Summer of 2v2 is coming with all new 2v2 game modes!
2v2 Friendly Battle, 2v2 Draft, 2v2 Challenge!
AND
, starting today, collect chests with your friends in a 2v2 Battle!
CHALLENGES
New Challenges coming: "Sudden Death", "Ramp Up" and "Triple Elixir"
Keep an eye out for the golden notification on the Tournaments tab!
NEW CARDS
New Legendary Card: Mega Knight
New Epic Card: Cannon Cart
New Rare Card: Flying Machine
New Common Card: Skeleton Barrel
Each new card will launch with a Special Challenge!
IMPROVEMENTS
Unlock extra Battle Deck slots at Level 8
NEW: Invite friends to your Clash Royale friends list
NEW: Invite friends directly to your Clan
Clan Chat profanity filter on/off toggle (in Settings)
Report offensive language or players via Clan Chat
Copy decks from TV Royale and shared replays
Clans now unlock at Level 1 (card requests still unlock at Level 3)
Card Shop now cycles through all available cards within 3 months
BALANCE
Giant Chest contains less gold and Common Cards, but a lot more Rare Cards
Magical Chest and Super Magical Chest contain more gold
We've re-balanced several cards (
)
We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on the forums or reddit.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team