2V2

Summer of 2v2 is coming with all new 2v2 game modes!

2v2 Friendly Battle, 2v2 Draft, 2v2 Challenge!

AND , starting today, collect chests with your friends in a 2v2 Battle!

CHALLENGES



New Challenges coming: "Sudden Death", "Ramp Up" and "Triple Elixir"

Keep an eye out for the golden notification on the Tournaments tab!

NEW CARDS

New Legendary Card: Mega Knight

New Epic Card: Cannon Cart

New Rare Card: Flying Machine

New Common Card: Skeleton Barrel

Each new card will launch with a Special Challenge!

IMPROVEMENTS

Unlock extra Battle Deck slots at Level 8

NEW: Invite friends to your Clash Royale friends list

NEW: Invite friends directly to your Clan

Clan Chat profanity filter on/off toggle (in Settings)

Report offensive language or players via Clan Chat

Copy decks from TV Royale and shared replays

Clans now unlock at Level 1 (card requests still unlock at Level 3)

Card Shop now cycles through all available cards within 3 months

BALANCE

Giant Chest contains less gold and Common Cards, but a lot more Rare Cards

Magical Chest and Super Magical Chest contain more gold

We've re-balanced several cards ( find out what's changing! )

We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on the forums or reddit.

See you in the Arena,

The Clash Royale Team