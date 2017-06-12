Supercell logo
12 Jun 2017
Blog – Clash Royale

New Update!

2V2

  • Summer of 2v2 is coming with all new 2v2 game modes!

  • 2v2 Friendly Battle, 2v2 Draft, 2v2 Challenge!

  • AND

    , starting today, collect chests with your friends in a 2v2 Battle!

CHALLENGES

  • New Challenges coming: "Sudden Death", "Ramp Up" and "Triple Elixir"

  • Keep an eye out for the golden notification on the Tournaments tab!

NEW CARDS

  • New Legendary Card: Mega Knight

  • New Epic Card: Cannon Cart

  • New Rare Card: Flying Machine

  • New Common Card: Skeleton Barrel

  • Each new card will launch with a Special Challenge!

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Unlock extra Battle Deck slots at Level 8

  • NEW: Invite friends to your Clash Royale friends list

  • NEW: Invite friends directly to your Clan

  • Clan Chat profanity filter on/off toggle (in Settings)

  • Report offensive language or players via Clan Chat

  • Copy decks from TV Royale and shared replays

  • Clans now unlock at Level 1 (card requests still unlock at Level 3)

  • Card Shop now cycles through all available cards within 3 months

BALANCE

  • Giant Chest contains less gold and Common Cards, but a lot more Rare Cards

  • Magical Chest and Super Magical Chest contain more gold

  • We've re-balanced several cards (

    find out what's changing!

    )

We hope you enjoy the update! Let us know what you think about it on the forums or reddit.

See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team