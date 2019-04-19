We are changing the way that you progress in your 1v1 Ladder experience in Clash Royale!
Can't find the Leaderboards? Don't worry!
The home screen menu now contains the following: Activity Log, Leaderboards, TV Royale, Training Camp, Tournaments, Settings.
Earn plenty of cards, gold, chests, Trade Tokens, Emotes AND Gems as you progress through the Arenas!
With the new Trophy Road, players will be able to earn rewards as they progress from one Arena to the next. The further you progress, the better the rewards.
Trophy Gates allow you to save your Trophy progress, each time you reach a new Arena! When you pass through a Trophy Gate, you will NOT drop below that threshold. For example, when you hit 3600 Trophies and enter Spooky Town, you will not drop below 3600 Trophies again!
Once you hit 4000+ Trophies, Trophy Gates do not exist. You can drop Leagues but you will never drop below 4000 Trophies (Legendary Arena).
When a League Season ends, the Trophy reset amount will be 75% of a players current Trophies, down to a minimum of 4000. This replaces the old method of the Season Trophy reset being 50%.
Example: You are at 5000 Trophies. The League Season ends, you are reset to 4250 Trophies, and you will be able to collect the rewards from 4000 to 4250 as soon as the Season starts.
You can view your Trophy reset on the LEAGUES part of the Trophy Road.
On each League Season Reset, all of the Trophy Road rewards from 4000+ Trophies will also reset and you can collect new rewards! This includes rewards from 4000 up to your current Trophy count.
The Trophy Road rewards replace the League Season Chest that was awarded at the end of a League Season.