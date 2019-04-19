When a League Season ends, the Trophy reset amount will be 75% of a players current Trophies, down to a minimum of 4000. This replaces the old method of the Season Trophy reset being 50%.

Example: You are at 5000 Trophies. The League Season ends, you are reset to 4250 Trophies, and you will be able to collect the rewards from 4000 to 4250 as soon as the Season starts.

You can view your Trophy reset on the LEAGUES part of the Trophy Road.

On each League Season Reset, all of the Trophy Road rewards from 4000+ Trophies will also reset and you can collect new rewards! This includes rewards from 4000 up to your current Trophy count.

The Trophy Road rewards replace the League Season Chest that was awarded at the end of a League Season.