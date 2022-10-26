✅ No more ‘Drag Glitch’ (Fixed an issue where placing two cards in quick succession would fail to play one of the cards)

✅ Removed ‘Gold Discount’ briefly image appearing after applying a Wild Card

✅ Fixed an issue where unlocking Mini P.E.K.K.A caused all card previews to be stuck with a loading spinner

✅ Fixed an issue where Royal Recruits could be placed on the opposing player's side

✅ Fixed an android-specific issue where a Gem animation would not appear after a Shop purchase

✅ Fixed an android specific issue where the keyboard would load twice

✅ Fixed an android specific issue where emojis were displaying incorrectly

✅ Added missing particles FX to Goblin Drill’s Star Level 1

✅ Fixed an issue where Golden Knight dashed to an empty space with no target

✅ Fixed a crash that could occur on the Battle Banner edit screen

✅ Fixed an issue where the new event text for Crown/Gold Rush could block the ability to access the Supercell ID quick-switch button

✅ Fixed an issue where mystery numbers would appear on the opponent's Decks during the Ban phase in Ban Pick Duels.

✅ Fixed an issue where the Banner Token ‘Collect’ button incorrectly directed players to the Shop when their Banner Token inventory was full

✅ Fixed an issue where Sparky was not reset when hit by Electro Spirit at the same time she was being hooked by Fisherman

✅ Fixed an issue where trying to place a Champion into an invalid slot in your Deck canceled the placement, forcing a player to re-select the Champion