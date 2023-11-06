A new Champion, Card Evolution, Arena, and more!
NEW CHAMPION LITTLE PRINCE
This new Champion gives you more bang for your Elixir!
Our first ever Champion duo - Little Prince is supported by the mighty Guardian - bring both ranged and melee Damage to the Arena.
Little Prince has a unique repeating crossbow that fires faster shots, as long as Little Prince is not moving! This attack can be interrupted with The Log or a well-placed Zap.
CHAMPION ABILITY ⚔️ ROYAL RESCUE
Little Prince calls for backup and summons his bodyguard, Guardian, to join the fray!
Guardian charges to Little Prince’s side, dealing Damage and pushing back enemies in the immediate area.
For the first time ever, we are giving away the latest Champion for free! Little Prince will be available to all players in Arena 11 and above for a limited time.
For the entirety of Clash Royale’s November season, there will be a Little Prince icon on your home screen that will grant you access to the latest Champion, alongside 3 tutorial quests to help you get to grips with the mischief maker.
Complete all 3 tutorial quests to get a cool Battle Banner decoration!
ARCHERS CARD EVOLUTION
🏹 Archers have evolved!
With a new hairstyle and more importantly, a new bow, Archers can now fire Power Shots, which deal double Damage up to a certain range!
Unlock their evolved form with the November Diamond Pass.
Start your own bar fight in the 10-Elixir Tavern Arena!
Featured in our Little Prince cinematic, this hangout is where Troops enjoy Elixir pints and karaoke after a hard day battling in the Arena.