October Balance Changes
Balance Update – October 19th
With the Clash Royale League World Finals coming early November, we are implementing the seasonal November balance changes earlier, in mid-October, to allow time for players to adapt before the biggest competition of the year!
NERFS ⬇️
Cannon Cart
Damage: 212 → 202 (-5%)
Mass: 3 → 6 (+100%)
Mortar decks are often impossible to break through, so we're targeting Cannon Cart to reduce the archetype's defensive potential.
Cannon Cart will also no longer be pushed around by Goblins!
Dart Goblin
Damage: 151 → 143 (-5%)
Dart Goblin is the common denominator among the stronger spell bait decks, so we're reducing his damage output and reducing the amount of Double Trouble gum allowed on him!
Minion Giant
Damage: 168 → 153 (-9%)
For a Giant, this cave dweller applies too much quick pressure. We're making his bubbling burps slightly less wretched.
Rune Giant
Enchantment Linger Duration: 5s → 0.5s (-90%)
Rune Giant has forged her way into Ranked thanks to her synergy with Minion Giant and Little Prince, so her enchantments will no longer persist after she’s been defeated.
BUFFS ⬆️
Hero Electro Wizard
Removed Attack Delay after Ability
Hero Electro Wizard's ability often fails due to his attack delay, so we're removing the delay entirely.
Electro Dragon
First Hit Time: 0.7s → 0.5s (-29%)
Due to its slow first hit time, Electro Dragon feels unreactive on defense. This buff will also make it harder to distract him on defense.
Flying Machine
Damage: 171 → 179 (+4%)
Flying Machine struggles to compete with other ranged and flying cards, so Builder’s giving this contraption a slight damage boost.
Void
2–4 Target Damage: 296 → 307 (+3%)
Archers and Firecracker will now be taken out by a single 2-4 Target Void hit.
REWORKS 🔄
Skeleton Barrel Evolution
Death Damage: 192 → 163 (-15%)
Skeleton Barrel
Death Damage: 145 → 163 (+12%)
Skeleton Barrel is a relatively weak card without its Evolution, so we're bringing their power closer together by standardizing their death damage.
Skeletons
Spawn Spread: 0.4 → 0.5 tiles (+25%)
Skeletons will now always split when placed on middle tiles.
While we won't be introducing balance changes at the start of the November season, we'll continue monitoring the meta and may make further adjustments after the Clash Royale League World Finals.
Balance Update – October 6th
NERFS ⬇️
Hero Ice Wizard
Freeze Damage: 89 → 46 (-49%)
Hero Ice Wizard claims his icy little buddy is all frost and no bite, but we're not buying it. Frosty Fella will no longer take out Skeletons and Bats with his freeze effect.
Cannon Evolution
Barrage Damage: 281 → 261 (-7%)
It's Minion Giant's world now and Evolved Cannon is just liv-... still the best building in the meta? Its barrage will still take out Dart Goblin, but be slightly less effective against big pushes.
Barbarian Barrel
Damage: 232 → 215 (-8%)
After the buffs to Barbarians, their rock ‘n roll cousin quickly became the go-to small spell for both cycle and control decks. It will no longer fully counter Wall Breakers.
Elixir Collector
Lifetime: 1m 33s → 1m 50s (+18%)
Production Speed: 13s → 15s (+15%)
Considering the buff to Three Musketeers, we wanted them to be viable without depending on Elixir Collector. Its RoE (Return on Elixir, yes we made that up) will now take longer to pay off.
Minion Giant
Hit Speed: 1.5s → 1.7s (+13%)
Minion Giant was too punishing for a flying win condition. We're slowing down his hit speed to retain his 'Giant' feel while cutting down on his damage output.
Royal Ghost
Hitpoints: 1210 → 1152 (-5%)
Royal Ghost had floated beyond his usual control and bridge spam homes and into bait and cycle decks. A hitpoint nerf should make him easier to exorcise.
Skeletons
Tighter Spawn Spread
As well as providing some of the best cycling utility in the game, Skeletons offer high damage and strong distraction value. A tighter spawn spread will make them more vulnerable to splash damage.
BUFFS ⬆️
Goblin Barrel
First Hit Speed: 0.4s → 0.3s (-25%)
Goblin Drill
Crown Tower Spawn Damage: 0 → 20
Lava Hound
Damage 53 → 71 (+33%)
Hit Speed: 1.3s → 1.5s (+15%)
Ram Rider
Damage: 250 → 271 (+8%)
Wall Breakers
Damage: 281 → 302 (+7%)
X-Bow
Damage: 58 → 61 (+4%)
We're buffing weaker conditions to put them on par with the best tower-takers in the game.
Monk
Ability Cast Time: 0.93s → 0.7s (-25%)
Monk is a bit slow to react in his old age. Pensive Protection will now activate faster, with a little less pondering before the protection.
Three Musketeers
Hitpoints: 883 → 906 (+3%)
Three Musketeers already pack plenty of firepower, but we're giving them a little more staying power to boost their offense.
REWORK 🔄
Golden Knight
Damage: 161 → 168 (+5%)
Dash Range: 5.5 → 5 tiles (-9%)
Months ago, Golden Knight received a bug fix that brought him in line with other dashing cards. He now targets the edge of a card's collision radius rather than its center. We're reducing his dash range to compensate for the extra reach this consistency change gave him.
BUG FIXES 🐛
Elite Barbarians Evolution
Spear Attack Sight Range: 4.5 → 6 tiles (+33%)
Evolved Elite Barbarians will no longer ignore troops outside of their base sight range while throwing their spears.
Royal Ghost
Damage: 261 → 263 (+1%)
We're increasing Royal Ghost's damage by 1% to fix a Level 16 interaction inconsistency against Electro Wizard.
Remember! Cards are scaled at Level 11 and, most of the time, base form changes also affect a card’s Evolution and Hero forms.
See you in the Arena,
The Clash Royale Team