With the last update, we made several improvements to the Evolved Goblin Drill. Based on community feedback, we are reworking it to ensure that it does not deal damage or knockback when it reemerges, and that the Goblins spawned from submerging have a deploy time consistent with those that spawn when the Goblin Drill is destroyed. These changes will address key issues with the card, so we're also adding an extra Goblin for a more consistent design.