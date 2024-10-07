Supercell logo
7 Oct 2024
OCTOBER EVENTS & CHALLENGES

Electro Dragon Evolution (1v1 and 2v2): October 7 - 14

⚡ The Electro Dragon Evolution's attack will continue zapping until there's no one left! Draft the perfect deck around its electric new ability.

⚔️ Challenge: October 11 - 14
🏆 Reward: Banner decoration and Banner Frame

Blackout Challenge (1v1 and 2v2): October 14 - 21

🌩️ It's a dark and stormy night, and the power is out! Are you prepared for the darkness?

⚔️ Challenge: October 18 - 21
🏆 Reward: Banner decoration

Doctor Goblinstein (1v1 and 2v2): October 21 - 28

👾 The Doctor and Monster have entered the arena. Don't dare get snared between them!

⚔️ Challenge: October 25 - 28
🏆 Reward: Banner decoration

Spooky Chess Royale (1v1): October 28 - November 4

👻 Chess Royale is back with a spooky twist!

⚔️ Challenge: November 1 - 4
🏆 Reward: Banner decoration