⚡ The Electro Dragon Evolution's attack will continue zapping until there's no one left! Draft the perfect deck around its electric new ability.
⚔️ Challenge: October 11 - 14
🏆 Reward: Banner decoration and Banner Frame
🌩️ It's a dark and stormy night, and the power is out! Are you prepared for the darkness?
⚔️ Challenge: October 18 - 21
🏆 Reward: Banner decoration
👾 The Doctor and Monster have entered the arena. Don't dare get snared between them!
⚔️ Challenge: October 25 - 28
🏆 Reward: Banner decoration
👻 Chess Royale is back with a spooky twist!
⚔️ Challenge: November 1 - 4
🏆 Reward: Banner decoration