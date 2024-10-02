New Pass Royale with enhanced rewards for both Free and Paid tracks
Earn 5x more Lucky Drops per season
New Daily Tasks with a Streak feature
Two Evolution Slots unlocked at Level 30 / King Tower Level 11
New Champion: Goblinstein
Electro Dragon Evolution!
New user interface!
Earn Lucky Drops on both Free and Paid Passes
Improved value on the Free Pass
Added an Evolution Wild Shard to the Free Pass
An Animated Banner is now part of the Free Pass
Recurring Lucky Drops
Earn Lucky Drops after completing the Pass (Free and Paid)!
No more Gold Pass. Why?
We improved the Free Pass
We wanted to make the Pass clearer and simpler for everyone
Five rarities: Ranging between 1-star ⭐ and 5-star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Earn more Lucky Drops daily: Find them on Daily Tasks and Pass Royale.
New animation
Lucky Drops can start as any rarity: Find guaranteed 2 or 3-star Lucky Drops on the Pass
More items available: Emotes, Banners and Random Cards and Shards
Eager to try them? With the update, we are giving away 30 Lucky Drops! (6 per day between October 2nd and 6th)
Note: while individual Lucky Drop value was decreased, you will be able to earn 5 times more Lucky Drops each season as a free-to-play player. With this change, you can now earn more rewards!
Five tasks
Up to four Lucky Drops per day
Earn more Crowns with Daily Tasks
Streak: Keep completing your daily tasks to earn Lucky Drops with extra spins!
Note: New features will be on a test period during the first four weeks. Only a few selected players will have access to five tasks and/or the Streak feature during the test period.
Two Evolution Slots for King Tower Level 11.
The Second Evolution slot is now more accessible. You can use two Evolutions starting Level 30 / King Tower Level 11.
New Champion
Goblinstein
Monster lumbers towards enemy buildings while Doctor waits to spring the trap. At the press of a button, Doctor electrifies the link between himself and Monster, frying nearby enemies!
Players in Arena 11 and above will unlock Goblinstein and an emote for FREE!
Electro Dragon Evolution!
Evolved Electro Dragon's attack will chain between targets infinitely and can hit the same target more than once.
Increased length of Boost Potion from 1 hour to 3 hours
Reporting functionality for Clan Name & Description
Hovering troops (Royal Ghost and Battle Healer) now get damaged by Earthquake, Goblin Drill spawn damage and Royal Giant Evolution’s ability
Death damage won't damage Towers during Tiebreaker
End of support for Android 5 & 6 and iOS 12 & 13
Fixed an issue with not being able to drag cards into empty slots in Deck Builder
Fixed Goblin Drill Evolution and Goblin Barrel Evolution telegraphing their location with the Evolution indicator
Fixed Void hitting troops outside of its radius
Fixed Goblin Drill Evolution spawning Goblins while underground
Fixed Goblin Drill sometimes pushing other troops when going underground
Fixed Battle Ram Evolution not damaging large troops
Various fixes to Goblin Cage Evolution
We hope you enjoy the new changes! Check our official Reddit to learn more in detail about what's coming!
See you in the Arena.