Five rarities: Ranging between 1-star ⭐ and 5-star ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Earn more Lucky Drops daily: Find them on Daily Tasks and Pass Royale.

New animation

Lucky Drops can start as any rarity: Find guaranteed 2 or 3-star Lucky Drops on the Pass

More items available: Emotes, Banners and Random Cards and Shards

Eager to try them? With the update, we are giving away 30 Lucky Drops! (6 per day between October 2nd and 6th)

Note: while individual Lucky Drop value was decreased, you will be able to earn 5 times more Lucky Drops each season as a free-to-play player. With this change, you can now earn more rewards!