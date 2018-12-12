Players can toggle the Global Tournament screen by pressing the Battle tab
Added possibility to cheer for both players when watching Global Tournament matches
Added King Level to the player profile, moved deck position up
Confirm button added to Continue Challenge
See Global Tournament screen if you've claimed Bonus Rewards
Dragging Global Tournament no longer scrolls to other tabs
Support for the new 11" and 12.9" iPad Pro devices
Spectating top Global Tournament matches no longer flips the player to the opposite side
Fix for players unable to claim Global Tournament rewards
Fixed issues with Star Levels sound effects
Other minor bug fixes