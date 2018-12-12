Supercell logo
Back to Clash Royale News
12 Dec 2018
Blog – Clash Royale

Optional Update (12/12)

Improvements

  • Players can toggle the Global Tournament screen by pressing the Battle tab

  • Added possibility to cheer for both players when watching Global Tournament matches

  • Added King Level to the player profile, moved deck position up

  • Confirm button added to Continue Challenge

  • See Global Tournament screen if you've claimed Bonus Rewards

Fixes

  • Dragging Global Tournament no longer scrolls to other tabs

  • Support for the new 11" and 12.9" iPad Pro devices

  • Spectating top Global Tournament matches no longer flips the player to the opposite side

  • Fix for players unable to claim Global Tournament rewards

  • Fixed issues with Star Levels sound effects

  • Other minor bug fixes